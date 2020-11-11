Netizens Rejoice As Arnab Steps Out Of Taloja Jail, Call It A 'historic Moment For India'

After Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami left Taloja jail amid resounding love and support from the public, netizens took to Twitter to express their support to him virtually, welcoming him back as he roared from his car, calling his release 'a victory for India.'

Discussing the significance of his bail, which falls near Diwali, some netizens shared how his release was a win of 'good over evil', while others remarked how Diwali had come early to them this year. From children to senior citizens, to global supporters, netizens shared their small moments of joy on Twitter, some cutting a cake, others bursting crackers, calling it a 'historic moment' for the nation.

Netizens welcome Arnab

Show me one journalist in India who has such love from people. — Aaraadhya Saxena 🇮🇳 (@ihailmyindia) November 11, 2020

My little one is so happy to see Arnab coming out Jail ! pic.twitter.com/mXSUIfBk3Q — MURALI (@M1U2R1) November 11, 2020

"Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"



The brave son of Bharat Mata is here and the crowd gave him a rousing welcome.



It is very symbolic that Arnab is released at the Diwali time. The fight against evil forces get a huge push.#ArnabIsBack pic.twitter.com/DVIDW3UGR7 — Girish Alva (@girishalva) November 11, 2020

HISTORIC MOMENT



Lion is Roaring "Bharat Mata ki Jai"



Arnab with Victory Pose and Vande Mataram



Feeling happy to witness amazing scenario infront of Taloja Jail



Proud to be an Indian



Proud to have #ArnabGoswami as Indian Journalist

and his Team @Republic_Bharat — Dr. P.De (@dr_poulomi) November 11, 2020

I am watching the video live my USA and this gave me goose bumps and chills. Have never witnessed a massive movement in my life anything like this for a common man. I am overwhelmed with happiness and tears rolling down as I watch the REAL HERO of our nation walk out !! — Sangita (@iamsgita) November 11, 2020

Arnab uncle is back momma🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/O2Dh8mzVgl — Pooja Gupta - I Am Arnab (@poojagu84896958) November 11, 2020

Welcome you - the one and the only LION of media community. Love you Arnab. Long live Arnab, you are a great asset for India. — Virupaxa Banakar (@VirupaxaB) November 11, 2020

Heart warming scenes. So good to see Arnab's spirit unbroken. He has come out unscathed through this ordeal. Wishing him all success. — Swati Aiyer (@SwatiAiyer1) November 11, 2020

Arnab Goswami Comes Out Of Taloja Jail

On late Wednesday night, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja Jail after spending 7 days in judicial custody. This comes after a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee granted him interim bail. After showing the victory sign, Arnab got out of his car and triumphantly proclaimed that this was the victory of all Indians. He also thanked the apex court for its verdict.

Arnab Goswami remarked, "This is the victory of the people of India. I am grateful to the Supreme Court. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"

While granting bail, the SC held that the Bombay High Court was in error in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail. The appellants were told to execute a personal bond of Rs.50,000 and told to cooperate with the investigation and should not interfere with the witnesses. The Raigad Police was directed to ensure the compliance of the order of release of Arnab from Taloja jail forthwith. The detailed judgment regarding the reasons for the order shall be released for the Supreme Court later.

