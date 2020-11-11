BIHAR
Netizens Rejoice As Arnab Steps Out Of Taloja Jail, Call It A 'historic Moment For India'

Discussing the significance of Arnab Goswami's bail, which falls near Diwali, some netizens shared how his release was a win of 'good over evil'.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Arnab Goswami

After Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami left Taloja jail amid resounding love and support from the public, netizens took to Twitter to express their support to him virtually, welcoming him back as he roared from his car, calling his release 'a victory for India.' 

Discussing the significance of his bail, which falls near Diwali, some netizens shared how his release was a win of 'good over evil', while others remarked how Diwali had come early to them this year. From children to senior citizens, to global supporters, netizens shared their small moments of joy on Twitter, some cutting a cake, others bursting crackers, calling it a 'historic moment' for the nation.  

Netizens welcome Arnab

Arnab Goswami Comes Out Of Taloja Jail

On late Wednesday night, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja Jail after spending 7 days in judicial custody. This comes after a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee granted him interim bail. After showing the victory sign, Arnab got out of his car and triumphantly proclaimed that this was the victory of all Indians. He also thanked the apex court for its verdict. 

Arnab Goswami remarked, "This is the victory of the people of India. I am grateful to the Supreme Court. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"

While granting bail, the SC held that the Bombay High Court was in error in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail. The appellants were told to execute a personal bond of Rs.50,000 and told to cooperate with the investigation and should not interfere with the witnesses. The Raigad Police was directed to ensure the compliance of the order of release of Arnab from Taloja jail forthwith. The detailed judgment regarding the reasons for the order shall be released for the Supreme Court later. 

First Published:
