Netizens Slam Amazon For Selling Rugs With Images Of Lord Ganesha

The internet is annoyed over Amazon for selling doormats and bathroom rugs with pictures of Lord Ganesha, the spiritual symbol Om, and the Indian flag. Netizens have slammed the US e-commerce giant for hurting religious sentiments with their products and #BoycottAmazon was one of the top trends on Twitter. On its website, one of the mats featuring Lord Ganesha was being sold by the seller Saety Bathroom Rugs with colour options such as 'Colorful Mandala Hindu Lord Baby Mat Sets' which is worth $21.99. Amid the controversy, netizens also complained that they noticed Amazon has been selling doormats with pictures of the Indian tricolour.

Netizens threaten to boycott products

After facing severe backlash and threatens about boycotting its products, Amazon has removed most of the products such as rugs and mats from its website which is no longer available for sale. Simultaneously, netizens trended #BoycottAmazon furiously and said that it is very shameful on Amazon's part to sell such products which hurt religious sentiments. Let's take a look at how netizens reacted for their products.

I think Amazon USA already removed such products ...



Still @amazon and other online sellers have to very careful on such products , they should develop a mechanism to check the products properly before making them online for selling. #BoycottAmazon https://t.co/A2F2lgDyCl — Arpit Bhatia (@ArpitBhatia1984) January 12, 2020

#BoycottAmazon... @amazonIN.... @amazon... Guys Ganesh and Shiva are Hindu gods and Hindu's worship them. Request you to kindly remove this product. It's not about being open minded but about respecting ones culture and religion. Thank you. — Shalom (@Shalome211) January 11, 2020

#BoycottAmazon



This is unacceptable, case should be filed not only against Amazon but also against the manufacturers of these items. pic.twitter.com/xQ7N7Q4OPs — Madhav 🇮🇳 (@mahesh10816) January 12, 2020

@amazonIN How could you sell these things .This is very disgraceful. We worship these Gods and you are disrespecting them and our sentiments. Remove them now .You should feel shame on yourself. #BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/08zr0Y8xfe — Geet Sharma (@GokuSan2812) January 11, 2020

