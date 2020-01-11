The Debate
SAD's Manjinder Sirsa Attacks Amazon For 'recklessness towards Sikh Sentiments', Files FIR

General News

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday filed an FIR against the E-commerce biggie Azamzon for hurting the sentiments of Sikhs

Manjinder S Sirsa

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday filed an FIR against the E-commerce biggie Amazon for hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community. Taking to Twitter, Sirsa posted few pictures showing bathroom rugs printed with the images of Golden Temple on it. Sirsa in his tweet said that  Amazon is showing 'recklessness towards Sikh sentiments.' He also urged Amazon to ban the seller and asked them to issue a global apology. 

READ | Manjinder Sirsa Prays For Peace & Humanity As Iran Launches Missiles On US Troops In Iraq

Earlier on May 16, Sirsa had supported the boycott of Amazon for the same reason. This is not the first time that Amazon has run into trouble for sale of such items. Earlier in 2016, the e-commerce giant had faced a similar outlast for selling doormats with Hindu Gods on them.

READ | Manjinder Singh Sirsa Slams Deepika For Showing Solidarity With Student Protesters

Amazon faces backlash

Amazon had taken down multiple items from its site after facing a backlash on Twitter on May 16. The hashtag #BoycottAmazon was trending on Twitter, with screenshots of Indians uninstalling the Amazon app. Amazon was allegedly selling toilet seat covers and doormats with prints of Hindu religious figures. The company was also found selling doormats and shoes with Indian national flag prints. However, the pages are now removed from the website.

READ | Akali Dal Manjinder Sirsa Leader Warns Pakistan Over Nankana Sahib Incident

READ | Manjinder Singh Sirsa: 'Sikhs Won't Tolerate Attacks On Their Members In Pakistan Anymore'

