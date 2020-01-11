SAD's Manjinder Sirsa Attacks Amazon For 'recklessness towards Sikh Sentiments', Files FIR

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday filed an FIR against the E-commerce biggie Amazon for hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community. Taking to Twitter, Sirsa posted few pictures showing bathroom rugs printed with the images of Golden Temple on it. Sirsa in his tweet said that Amazon is showing 'recklessness towards Sikh sentiments.' He also urged Amazon to ban the seller and asked them to issue a global apology.

Once again, @amazon shows its recklessness towards Sikh sentiments and allows #Prunus to sell Toilet Mats with Sri Harmandir Sahib pic

This is deliberate & blasphemous



Amazon must ban this seller & issue a global apology immed or Sikhs would boycott this shopping site completely pic.twitter.com/dHHa7nGjYW — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 11, 2020

Earlier on May 16, Sirsa had supported the boycott of Amazon for the same reason. This is not the first time that Amazon has run into trouble for sale of such items. Earlier in 2016, the e-commerce giant had faced a similar outlast for selling doormats with Hindu Gods on them.

I wonder why @amazon @amazonIN are so insensitive to the religious faith of Indians!



They continue to feature blasphemous products showing our Darbar Sahib, Temples or Gods in hurtful manner. I raise a strong voice against such products & join people in #BoycottAmazon movement pic.twitter.com/PZg4QRLZPq — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 16, 2019

Amazon faces backlash

Amazon had taken down multiple items from its site after facing a backlash on Twitter on May 16. The hashtag #BoycottAmazon was trending on Twitter, with screenshots of Indians uninstalling the Amazon app. Amazon was allegedly selling toilet seat covers and doormats with prints of Hindu religious figures. The company was also found selling doormats and shoes with Indian national flag prints. However, the pages are now removed from the website.

