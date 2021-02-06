Last Updated:

Netizens Throw Weight Behind Sachin Tendulkar After Kerala Cong Smears Posters

Sachin Tendulkar has been receiving flak from several people for calling out the propaganda against India by 'external forces'

Sachin Tendulkar

Kerala Youth Congress workers on Friday smeared Sachin Tendulkar's cut out with black oil after the master blaster tweeted against the meddling of foreign personalities in the ongoing farmers' stir. Tendulkar has been receiving flak from several people for calling out the propoganda against India by 'external forces'. In response, many others have come out in support of Tendulkar and attacked the grand old party. 

Netizens come out in support of Sachin Tendulkar

Responding to the actions by the Congress party's youth wing, netizens came out in Tendulkar's support and threw their weight behind him with the hashtag 'I stand with Sachin'. Here are some reactions where people have hit out at the Congress:

Here are some more reactions in support of Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar's stand on foreign meddling in India's internal affairs

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar opposed foreign interference in India's affairs, against the backdrop of a row that ensued after pop sensation Rihanna commented on the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts of the national capital. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Master Blaster wrote that India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. Referring to the international pop icon's comment, Sachin added that the external forces can be spectators but not participants.

