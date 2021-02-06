Netizens Throw Weight Behind Sachin Tendulkar After Kerala Cong Smears Posters

Kerala Youth Congress workers on Friday smeared Sachin Tendulkar's cut out with black oil after the master blaster tweeted against the meddling of foreign personalities in the ongoing farmers' stir. Tendulkar has been receiving flak from several people for calling out the propoganda against India by 'external forces'. In response, many others have come out in support of Tendulkar and attacked the grand old party.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar's Poster Smeared With Oil By Youth Congress Over ‘India Together’ Tweet

Netizens come out in support of Sachin Tendulkar

Responding to the actions by the Congress party's youth wing, netizens came out in Tendulkar's support and threw their weight behind him with the hashtag 'I stand with Sachin'. Here are some reactions where people have hit out at the Congress:

Ironically sachin tendulkar was awarded bharat ratna by congress only & was a RS member from congress party.

But today supporting tendulkar does not suits their agenda.

That's congress culture for you — Mohil Malhotra🇮🇳मोहिल मल्होत्रा (@TheMohil8) February 5, 2021

Sad and pitiable. Agenda seems simmering down. 'Black sheeps' of protests did every possible thing to get attention. Climbing Red Fort, hoisting flag, if rumours true, paid huge for tweets. No yields. But attacking @sachin_rt for a patriotic tweet clearly shows their frustration — Ravi Rai (@Raviravirai) February 5, 2021

Im a Rahul Dravid Fan but as an Indian & As a Cricket lover I’m really ashamed to see this type of insult of the legend of cricket Sachin Tendulkar who has represented India & made us all so proud all across thw world



These people should be ashamed of themselves — Dr Khushboo 👛 (@khushbookadri) February 5, 2021

This is Congress ......

Humiliation for Bharat Ratan Sachin Tendulkar ...disdain for Bharat Ratan Lata Mageskar ...why?? ..just because these true Indians espoused Nationalism?

And all support for Toolkit expert Rehana,Mia Khalifa & Greta!!

Such Shame !! — 🇮🇳 Jiban Anand Mishra (@JibanAnandMish3) February 5, 2021

READ: After Cong Smears Sachin's Posters With Oil, Fadnavis Asks 'Will Maha CM Tolerate This?'

Here are some more reactions in support of Sachin Tendulkar

Person who carried billion expectations on his shoulders for 24 years !

The one who has given us happiness during difficult times I Support him will forever support him @sachin_rt #IStandWithSachin pic.twitter.com/AfYlFcubV8 — Sneha🇮🇳 (@Shinde25sneha) February 5, 2021

Cricket was Just a Game back In 1989, Then a Curly Haired 16 year Old boy made his Debut. Since then Cricket became a Religion & Its an Emotion!



No matter what....#IStandwithSachin pic.twitter.com/u7qk1a2RZp — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) February 5, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar's stand on foreign meddling in India's internal affairs

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar opposed foreign interference in India's affairs, against the backdrop of a row that ensued after pop sensation Rihanna commented on the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts of the national capital. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Master Blaster wrote that India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. Referring to the international pop icon's comment, Sachin added that the external forces can be spectators but not participants.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

READ: Sachin Tendulkar Gets All Out Mass Support For Putting Nation First