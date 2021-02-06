After Cong Smears Sachin's Posters With Oil, Fadnavis Asks 'Will Maha CM Tolerate This?'

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday questioned the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's silence after reports of the Kerala Youth Congress smearing posters of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with black oil surfaced. The batting maestro had tweeted against the meddling of foreign personalities in the ongoing farmers' stir.

The BJP leader, taking to Twitter questioned the Uddhav Thackeray government for not reacting to the 'insult' of a 'Bharat Ratna recipient and the son of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis tweeted in Marathi and asked, "Not only for Maharashtra but Sachin Tendulkar is a pride for the whole country. Will the leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi bear such an insult of Bharat Ratna recipient and Marathi man"?

Sachin Tendulkar's poster smeared with oil

On Friday, the leaders of Youth Congress protested against Tendulkar's tweet against the meddling of foreign personalities in the ongoing farmers' stir. The batting maestro has been subject to extensive criticism by several factions for calling out the propaganda by 'external forces'.

Kerala: Members of Indian Youth Congress pour black oil on a cut-out of Sachin Tendulkar in Kochi, over his tweet on international personalities tweeting on #FarmLaws. pic.twitter.com/Vy2DYuDk15 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

Following Tendulkar, several members of the cricket fraternity had tweeted against the wading in of foreign personalities including pop-sensation Rihanna and environment activist Greta Thunberg.

Sachin Tendulkar Takes Strong Stand On Rihanna & Co

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has opposed foreign interference in India's affairs, against the backdrop of an almighty row over pop sensation Rihanna commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts of the national capital Delhi. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Master Blaster wrote that India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. Referring to the international pop icon's comment, Sachin added that the external forces can be spectators but not participants.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

