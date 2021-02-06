Sachin Tendulkar Gets All Out Mass Support For Putting Nation First

Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have graced the cricket pitch. The Master Blaster is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. He created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career. For more than two decades, Tendulkar remained the backbone of the Indian cricket team and the face and pride of cricket in India.

Fans throw support behind Sachin Tendulkar, reminds critics of his service to India

The extent of Tendulkar's popularity is not just restricted to India and other cricketing nations. He is a globally recognised sports icon who is known for his countless batting records and his humble personality. The former cricketer, who possesses a massive fan following till date, is treated as a demigod in the country and if his name is degraded in any way, his fans are left enraged.

Tendulkar has been subjected to immense criticism in the last few days despite promoting unity on larger issues impacting the country. A certain section of fans has been lambasting the cricketer left, right and centre where they have even gone to the extent of questioning his love for the nation. Moreover, fans recalled an incident from a 2014 Wimbledon press conference when tennis icon Maria Sharapova had claimed that she didn't know who Tendulkar was.

This statement of Maria Sharapova on Tendulkar had angered the cricketer's fans who had slammed the tennis star and even hurled abuses at her. The statement of Sharapova on Tendulkar had also led to a lot of memes and trolls. However, in the last couple of days, some fans spammed Sharapova's social media handles with mock apologies just to get back at Tendulkar.

Now, Tendulkar's staunch fan base has come to his rescue as they backed him and reminded the critics of the legendary cricketer's accolades, patriotism and service to the country. Tendulkar loyalists started trending #IStandWithSachin to support the former batsman and urged people to go beyond hate messages. Here's a look at a few reactions -

Rise above hate! Let's all stand together in support of the #Master @sachin_rt #IStandWithSachin use this tag and show your love and support for the God of Cricket. pic.twitter.com/dJoK2DVrn0 — Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club (@OmgSachin) February 5, 2021

Yesterday | Today | Tomorrow | Forever

"Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar" #IStandWithSachin pic.twitter.com/ApKohCb8Et — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 5, 2021

Person who carried billion expectations on his shoulders for 24 years !

The one who has given us happiness during difficult times I Support him will forever support him @sachin_rt #IStandWithSachin pic.twitter.com/AfYlFcubV8 — Sneha🇮🇳 (@Shinde25sneha) February 5, 2021

Sad to see youth in Kerala, shamefully disrespecting Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar ji.. This is such a disgraceful way to treat a man who won tons of international laurels and accolades for our nation! #IStandWithSachin 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/lWigRTidpZ — Abhinandan Kaul (@AbhinandanKaul) February 6, 2021

We all feel very proud that we are a citizen of a country where Sachin belongs to 💙#IStandwithSachin pic.twitter.com/lEtwmIm8IZ — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) February 5, 2021

This man, who I call my God, has seen me through my difficult times. I am NOT going to desert him during his!! #IStandWithSachin pic.twitter.com/42iTokd2hM — Cricketologist (@AMP86793444) February 5, 2021

If Sachin have millions fans, I am one of them.

If Sachin have 10 fans, I am one of them.

If Sachin have 1 fan, that's me.

If Sachin have no fans, it means I am no longer on earth.



If World is against @sachin_rt, then I am against the World!!#IStandWithSachin Forever & Ever pic.twitter.com/56n0RDdYXF — Sachinist.com (@Sachinist) February 5, 2021

#IStandWithSachin

Thank you @sachin_rt sir for your patience over hatred.



Some people have forget that Cricket without Sa'c'hin will be just 'Rickets' a deficiency disease.



My respect will be always for you sir. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jolEDRgBFI — Manishni (@Manishni1) February 5, 2021

What is the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crore with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre brand as well.

Sachin Tendulkar approximately earns around $18 million every year (as per 2019 figures) through his various endorsements. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure also includes his salary through endorsement deals with the likes of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast and VISA in the past while currently he endorses brands such as BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous and Apollo Tyres.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and this adds to the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure as well. Tendulkar is also said to own a ₹7-8 crore worth flat in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest.

