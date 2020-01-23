In Amit Shah's Effusive Tribute To Bal Thackeray, An Indirect Attack On CM Uddhav?

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late Shiv Sena founder. In doing so, Shah made a veiled attack on Shiv Sena for compromising its ideology and switching allegiance to Congress which has been a party ideological opposite to Shiv Sena, only to have the post of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Jayanti. Balasaheb Ji was a brilliant intellect of his time, always mesmerised the masses with his oratory skills. He always stood firm and never compromised with his ideals, Balasaheb Ji’s life and his values will continue to inspire us. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 23, 2020

The Home Minister in his tweet praised Balasaheb Thackeray for his "brilliant intellect" and "oratory skills" and mentioned how the late Shiv Sena supremo never compromised with his ideals, which is, as per the BJP, in stark contrast to his son and current Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's move of aligning with Congress and NCP, allegedly with the sole purpose of assuming the post of Chief Minister of the state.

Sena's balancing act

With the help of NCP and Congress, Shiv Sena after the formation of the government in Maharashtra has seemingly been in a fix over retaining its original Hindutva ideology while also somehow moving towards a secular approach in order to keep the alliance partners happy. Moreover, Congress never considered Veer Savarkar a freedom fighter or a heroic figure, in contrast with what has been epitomized by Shiv Sena in the past. Shiv Sena has until recently been in favour of conferring Bharat Ratna to Savarkar, a thought which has been opposed by Congress time and again.

Amid this, recently, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut stated that those opposing Bharat Ratna for Savarkar should be jailed for a few days in Andaman's cellular jail, pointing at Congress for its opposing stand on Savarkar.

In order to malign the image of Savarkar, Congress party's grass-root organization Seva Dal in its ten days workshop distributed booklets making several allegations against Savarkar.

