'Better Saaf Than Sorry' Amul Tweets Precautions Against Coronavirus Amid Global Scare

Amidst the sudden surge in the number of Coronavirus cases in India, India's leading milk supplier Amul in their latest topical advert depicted the importance of precautionary care in order to prevent the spread of the virus. The safest way to prevent encountering the virus is to regularly wash your hands with soap. Amul's latest advert played on the common 'Better safe than sorry' phrase twisting it to 'Better saaf (clean) than sorry'.

This is not the first time Amul brought out an advert related to Coronavirus. In a recent cartoon, it depicted the homecoming of Indians from Coronavirus-hit Chinese city Wuhan. Last month, Air India's jumbo B747 aircraft landed in India after evacuating 324 Indians from China's Wuhan city. Taking to its official Twitter account, the dairy brand shared the doodle on Twitter, captioning it as "Wuhan Se Yahaan Le Aaye" (Brought here from Wuhan).

India reports 6 new cases in Agra

On Monday, the Health Ministry stated that two new cases had been reported - one in New Delhi and the other in Telangana. Later on, six cases were also detected during sample testing in Agra. These were people who had allegedly come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held an extensive review meeting regarding preparedness. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that there was no need to panic. He also mentioned that different ministries and states are working together to provide prompt medical attention.