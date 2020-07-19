New Delhi District Administration 'gifts' Jobs To Unemployed Women Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan

The New Delhi District administration has given the gift of ‘employment’ to sisters living under its jurisdiction ahead of Raksha Bandhan. The women from areas like Budh Nagar, Inderpuri and its adjoining vicinities in the national capital, who worked as house helps and lost their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic, have been employed by the local authorities. They have so far roped in 160 women and plan to give jobs to a total of 400 ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

READ | Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Argues 'Taapsee & Swara's Existence Is Proof Of Nepotism'

READ | Rare Buddha Statue Found & Mindlessly Destroyed In Pakistan; Video Of Act Sparks Action

'Ummed ki Rakhi'

For starters, these women have been involved in the Rakhi-making business under the banner ‘Umeed ki Rakhi’. These rakhis will be sold at various platforms including online forums as well. Profits derived from these will be shared with the women.

After Raksha Bandhan, the district administration under its scheme of National Level Livelihood Mission will involve them in making other handmade products ensuring a source of income.

“A Self-help group of 50-100 people, mainly women, is created from the slums of Budh Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas. They are being trained for making rakhi. Local NGO have been mobilized to provide raw material and to monitor the sale of the rakhis,” Dr Nitin Shakya, Nodal Officer Covid-19 Surveillance Office of DM, New Delhi District told Republic TV.

“District administration/NULM will promote the sale for their own staff and also motivate others to help these self-help groups. Profits from the sale of Rakhis will be given to these self-help groups after deduction of the cost of raw materials and sale. All safety standards with respect to social distancing, mask, sanitizer etc are ensured while preparing and sending these RAKHIS,” he added.

READ | Full Interview: Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Talks About Sushant Singh Rajput Case

READ | Pro-Pakistan UK MPs' Group Got Money From Imran Khan Govt To Visit PoK; 'receipt' Accessed

Scores of underprivileged people lost their jobs amid the lockdown which was put in place in the month of March to combat the coronavirus pandemic. These included lakhs of migrants workers living in metropolitan cities. A sea of labourers poured out on the streets following the shut down in a bid to return to their villages.

This created a severe scare as the idea of the lockdown was severely compromised after these migrant workers started travelling back to their home towns despite the lockdown. So far 1,21,582 Corona cases have been registered in the national capital. Meanwhile, over 1 lakh people have recovered from COVID19.