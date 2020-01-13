Meet The Tamil Nadu Granny-grandson Duo Behind Viral TikTok Videos

A granny-grandson duo's videos on social media app Tik Tok is taking the internet by storm. Rajamani, a retired school teacher in Chennai and her grandson, Mohamed Thoufiq have become a sensation.

Rajamani who is a retired school teacher from Chennai told local media that nowadays, when she walks down the streets to the market, or to the temple, people often stop her to ask inquire about her latest videos and when the next one will be up on the social media platform. Rajamani was born in Kumarapalayalm in Erode district, where she studied and later worked as a school teacher. Post retirement, she is spending time with her grandsons.

It was during this time that her younger grandson asked her if she would do one TikTok video with him. The first video they did was from Sivakarthikeyan’s Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam. Rajamani has told local media that she has had people come up to her and say that her videos make them happy. She recounted the case of this one girl that had recently lost her father and told Rajamani that her TikTok videos mahe her smile.

Mohamed Thoufiq told local media that he usually only did comedy videos and thought that he could ask his grandmother if she wanted to join him for something new. Talking about negative comments, Rajamani says that there have not been many negative comments and that she just brushes them off.

Thoufiq has said that making those TikTok videos has become like a way for him to bond with his grandmother and that being able to spend some extra time with her is his biggest takeaway.

