Tiktok Beauty Influencers And The 5 Best Hacks You Can Learn From Them

Tiktok has transformed to be a platform that delivers much more than just pranks and viral dance videos. There has been a boom of a "How to" series which can be followed and actually learned from. You can find many useful and real beauty hacks and tricks that you can use under the hashtag #beautyhacks. There has been a massive boost in the number of Tiktok beauty influencers who showcase different tutorials for skincare, haircare, and cosmetics-related topics. Take a look at a few of the best beauty hacks from Tiktok.

Best Beauty Hacks from TikTok

Beauty hacks for lips: How to make your own lip gloss

For those who like saving and hate wasting things, this tip shared by the Tiktok user @diy._.sssssz will prove as a boon for you. If you have a shade of eyeshadow which you haven't been using for a long time, you can make use of them in preparing your own lip gloss at home. Carve out the eyeshadow in a shade of your choice and blend it to a portion of petroleum jelly and voila, you get a lip gloss!

Beauty hacks at home: Depuff your eyes

How to depuff your eyes has to be one of the highest search things on the web as many women suffer from it due to various reasons. The Tiktok user @claireashleybeauty showcases a simple way by which you can give your face an instant facial. Get two cold spoons and put them under your eyes. Then she adds a depuffing gel and ends the eye facial by putting depuffing eye patches.

Beauty hacks at home: Flawless eyeshadow crease

The Tiktok user @ninamakeup86 shows the perfect trick to achieve the perfect eyeshadow crease when you have fake eyelashes. To get a polished eye shadow look, start by cutting out plastic semicircles that hold each lash and apply your base eye shadow to that plastic cutout. Then stamp it above the eye to get a perfect eye shadow crease.

Beauty hacks for hairstyle: Red carpet hair

The Tiktok user @mianalauren shows how to get your hair ready for a red carpet look. She uses bobby pins to create a side bang, wraps a tiny piece of hair around the ponytail base hiding the hair tie. Sprays her hair with holding air spray to get a look similar to Bella Hadid and Kylie's high ponytailed red carpet look.

Beauty hacks for hairstyle: Longer ponytail

The Tiktok user @beautyhacks shares a much-awaited secret on how to make your hair look longer. Start by splitting your hair into two sections, where the high ponytail will consist mostly of your hair. While the lower ponytail will consist of the lower part of your hair. In this away you have two ponytails at the back of your head. Hide the lower ponytail by spreading out the higher ponytail. Now the combined look of your hair from the back will make your ponytail appear much longer than it exists.

