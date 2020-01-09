Chris Gayle Bids Adieu To Instagram With Latest Post, Joins TikTok

West Indies T20 giant Chris Gayle is one of the most well-known cricketers in the world. He can often be seen on social media where he posts pictures of himself travelling and partying during cricket tours. In one of his recent updates, Chris Gayle took to Instagram and posted a video of himself flaunting his moves on a dance floor.

Chris Gayle Instagram: The cricketer bids adieu to the platform for TikTok

Alongside his ‘dancing’ video, Chris Gayle also added a caption in which he stated that it will be his last post on Instagram. The ‘Universe Boss’ informed his followers that he has joined TikTok instead. Check out the final Instagram post of Chris Gayle.

IPL 2020

Meanwhile, Chris Gayle was recently retained by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window. KXIP retained the cricketer for ₹2 crore. He is expected to reprise his role as the franchise’s first-choice opener in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. Chris Gayle debuted for the Punjab-based T20 unit in IPL 2018. He continued playing for the team in the 2019 edition as well. In 2020, Chris Gayle will be joined alongside newcomers Jimmy Neesham and his West Indian teammate Sheldon Cottrell in KXIP’s squad.

Chris Gayle is currently representing Chattogram Challengers in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League season. Chattogram Challengers are placed at the top of the points table with eight wins out of 11 matches. They have already qualified for the playoffs which is scheduled to be played on January 13 and January 15.

