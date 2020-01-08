The Hype House Is Every TikTokers Dream House; Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

TikTok is an emerging social media platform. It has opened new gates for influencers and social media stars. It also gives the TikTokers various facilities and gifts to increase their inner strength. One such accessory is the Hype House.

Hype House is a content hub created by TikTok for all the upcoming TikTok stars. Here is everything you need to know about the TikTok's Hype House.

What Is the Hype House on TikTok?

The Hype House is a grand mansion located in Los Angeles. The house is been created for TikTok stars where they gather and create TikTok video content.

It was formed in December 2019 after Thomas Petrou and Chase Hudson (fellow TikTokers and social media influencers) leased the residence in November. It has hardly been a month, and the Hype House TikTok account already has gained more than 3.6 million followers as of early January 2020.

In a recent interview of Petrou with an international daily, he revealed that there are “probably 100 TikToks made here per day at minimum". Videos from the Hype House consist mostly of choreographed dancing.

The Hype House location is a Spanish inspired mansion located on the hilltop on a gated street in Los Angeles, California. The mansion has a luxurious backyard with a swimming pool and an enormous kitchen, dining and living quarters.

In all 19 TikTokers from the four famous groups live in the house. However, only four of them stay fulltime.

Rooms for several other TikTokers are kept to crash in when they are in town. Alex, Thomas, Daisy Keech and Kouvr Annon live at the house fulltime.

