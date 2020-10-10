News Release: Republic Vindicated, India Today & Param Bir Singh Must Explain Hansa Report

Republic Media Network has accessed the original complaint of Hansa Research Group Pvt Ltd. (‘Hansa’) about TRP manipulation and criminal conspiracy thereof. The seven-page September 2020 complaint mentions only and only India Today in the context of allegations in the TRP scam. In fact, India Today is mentioned multiple times. Republic is not mentioned in the original Hansa complaint at all.

The Hansa complaint has documented the mechanisms, the correspondence and the inside details of the TRP scam, which comes together to expose India Today Group in an alleged scam to gain an artificial spike in on-air viewership.

The Hansa complaint is what India Today Group was hoping would not see the light of day. However, the truth always has a way of coming out, and Republic will ensure that it does, in its entirety.

The Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh owes a public apology because the original complaint on the basis of which the FIR was filed also specifically names only and only India Today and not Republic TV, just like the FIR itself.

With the original Hansa complaint now in the public domain, Republic Media Network stands vindicated, and the canard of lies propagated by India Today now crumbles in the face of hard evidence. It is now incumbent on Param Bir Singh and India Today to explain whether there was a burial of evidence, a skirting of the due process of law and an airbrushing of the truth.

Republic Media Network pledges to fight against the vicious campaign and unearth the whole truth before the people of India and in the courts of law.

