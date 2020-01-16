Make Nirbhaya's Rapists' Execution Day 'Rape Prevention Day': NGO PARI To Smriti Irani

After the Delhi High Court refused to set aside the trial court order which issued a death warrant for Nirbhaya's rapists, Yogita Bhayana, Women Rights Activist and founder of PARI (People Against Rape in India), has written to Union Minister Smriti Irani and has urged her to declare the day - 7 am on Jan 22, to be specific - of their execution as "Rape Prevention Day."

In her letter, the NGO's founder has stated that marking the day as 'Rape Prevention Day' will be a perfect way to idealize and show it to the world that India never spares rapists. She also stated that the day of the culprits' execution should be no ordinary day.

"As a responsible Indian Citizen and a women's rights activist and founder of people against Rape in India, Our Nirbhaya's rapists' execution day is no ordinary day. this day shall end the ordeals of a mother ho fought to seek justice for her daughter. This day shall also bring hope to those who had pinned their hopes to the apex court. Nirbhaya could not live to see the day, but she shall heave a sigh of relief in heaven above us," Yogita wrote in her letter.

She also went on to state that all the incidents of rape be it the Nirbhaya case, the Kathua or the Unnao rape case, has generated 'contagious' awareness amongst the masses and has made the people India come together and stay united in the war against rape.

Expressing hope for a new era to begin in India, Yogita said, "The execution should not be seen as an end to a case but should mark a new era in India. Hence, I propose to declare the day as 'Rape Prevention Day'"

Explaining further she wrote, "Such naming shall help every Indian to understand what Nirbhaya and her family had endured and refrain their vow to the vision of rape free India."

Earlier on January 10, Yogita Bhayana had written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar for carrying out a public execution and live telecast of the execution of Nirbhaya rape and murder case convicts.

The NGO in its letter has also asked for permitting the international media for the live coverage of the execution process.

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), PARI has written a letter to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting requesting to 'allow national media along with International media to deliver a live telecast of the execution process of Nirbhaya rape case convicts on 22nd January'. — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2020

