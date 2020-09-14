NHRC Notifies Maharashtra Secy & DGP Of 'illegal Detainment' Of Republic Crew For 6 Days

As Republic TV's reporter Anuj Kumar and two other crew members walked out of jail after six days, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent a notice to the Maharashtra chief secretary Sanjay Kumar and Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on the complaint filed by Republic. The media house had petitioned the NHRC over violation committed by the Maharashtra police by the crew's illegal detainment. The NHRC registered a case in New Delhi based on the complaint, earlier in the day.

Anuj & crew granted bail

Earlier in the day, crew members - reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh, and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade on Monday, were granted bail by a Khalapur court. The crew was held by the Maharashtra police in custody at Karjat for 138 hours after being 'illegally' detained and charged with 'trespassing' on Wednesday morning. The court has levied a small bail bond for their release and has imposed no restriction on the team's travel.

In the media house's plea to the NHRC, it highlighted Maharashtra police's malafide move. Anuj was being interrogated in police custody at Karjat - asking him to reveal his sources, lead and the story he was pursuing. Initially, Republic was not given a remand copy by the Maharashtra police, which delayed in procuring bail. Anuj was also been denied legal representation.

Republic moves NHRC: Plea details

Republic's two-page petition lists the malafide motivated manner in which Maharashtra police demanded custody without offering legal representation to Anuj and our other team members.

It also stated explains the 'illegal detention' of our reporter and video journalist violating human and fundamental rights assured under the Constitution's Article 19 (D), Article 21.

We have been informed that our reporter is being strongly pressured by the state machinery in Maharashtra to reveal his story, his leads, and his sources, in complete violation of the right to report protected by the Constitution of India

Why was Anuj 'illegally detained'?

On Tuesday night, Anuj Kumar along with VJ Yashpaljit Singh and their Ola driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade had travelled to Karjat following a lead of an investigative story. In the wee hours of Wednesday, Maharashtra police detained all three to four-day custody. After gaining bail, Anuj revealed that he had been pursuing a story lead which led him to CM Uddhav Thackeray's Raigad farmhouse. Upon finding the house locked, Anuj had asked the security guard a question which he answered in the negative - post which all three were jailed.

