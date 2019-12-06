NHRC Sends A Team To Telangana For Hyderabad Encounter Investigation

As the four accused in the horrific Hyderabad rape and murder case were encountered by the police on Friday, the National Humans Rights Council took Suo Motu cognizance of the killings. NHRC admitted that this encounter needs to be investigated very carefully. The commission has also directed its Director-General of Investigation to immediately send a team for fact-finding on the spot probe into the matter.

NHRC on Hyderabad encounter

NHRC has sent a team led by SSP to probe the encounter and immediately submit their report at the earliest.

The commission said that the incident indicates "police personnel were not properly alert and prepared for any untoward activity". "If the arrested persons were actually guilty, they were to be punished as per law pursuant to the directions of the competent court," NHRC added.

The commission also stated that the alleged encounter of the accused with the police personnel when they were in their custody is a matter of concern. NHRC also emphasised on the fact that the right to life and equality before the law are the basic human rights recognised and granted by the Constitution.

They further added, “Loss of human lives even of a person arrested by the police under law, in such circumstances, would definitely give a wrong message to the society. The Commission has already expressed its view that there is a lack of ‘Standard Operating Procedure’ to immediately respond to the panic situations by the police authorities. We have been insisting upon all law enforcing agencies to keep human rights angle in their view while dealing with the persons arrested by them or being kept in their custody”.

Police encounter the rape accused

In a massive development on Friday, the four accused in the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were killed in an encounter on National Highway - 44. According to reports, the four accused in police custody were being taken to the site of the incident to reconstruct the entire scene. As per the police, one of the accused allegedly hatched a plan to attack the police in a bid to escape and asked the others to allegedly attack them. Once they reached the site where the incident took place, they tried to attack the police and the police retaliated. The bodies of the accused are being taken to a local hospital. The encounter happened between 4 am to 5 am in the morning. More details are awaited from the police.

