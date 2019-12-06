Hyderabad Horror: 1st Reaction From The Victim's Family After Encounter-killing Of Accused

After all four men accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana were killed when they were trying to escape from custody on Friday morning, father of the victim has expressed his gratitude towards the police and government for the decision. He said, "It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and government for this. This will send a message to others. I am very satisfied with what has happened. My daughter's soul must be at peace now."

'I feel very happy'

The victim's sister speaking to news agency ANI said, "Accused have been encountered and I feel very happy for it. I think this would be an example and nobody will even think of doing it and I think it's a record time they have done this. I would like to express my thanks to each and every people who have supported us as well as the police, media and Telangana government."

All four accused killed in an encounter

The four men had been taken to the scene of the crime at around 4 to 5 am for reconstruction, the police said. They were at the spot where the charred body of the woman was found, around 60 km from Hyderabad, when the police claim, one of the men signalled to the others, possibly to escape. The police then fired at the men, killing them. The four accused had been in custody of the police since Wednesday. The bodies of the accused have been taken to a local hospital for postmortem. The gang rape-and-murder triggered a nation-wide outrage with the public and lawmakers demanding speedy punishment to the perpetrators.

Hyderabad: Senior Police officials arrive at the site of the encounter. All four accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police when the accused tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot. https://t.co/TB4R8EuPyr pic.twitter.com/7fuG87MP0m — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

'Further details will be revealed'

"The accused were killed in a Police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

