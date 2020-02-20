Nirbhaya Convict Vinay Sharma Hurts Himself In Tihar Jail Cell, Receives Minor Injuries

One of the death row convicts of the 2012 Delhi Gang Rape Case- Vinay Sharma attempted to hurt himself, stated a Tihar Jail official. According to the officials, the convict banged his head against the wall in his cell on Sunday, February 16. He has received minor injuries.

The incident has taken place days before March 3, when all the convicts will be hanged in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case after a new death warrant was issued by the Patiala House Court.

Vinay Sharma's lawyer, AP Singh, earlier told the court that Vinay was suffering from acute mental illness due to which the death sentence cannot be carried out. As there is a medical room and doctors in Tihar, no death row convicts will be taken outside the jail.

Third death warrant issued

The Patiala House court on Monday issued a third death warrant for the Nirbhaya convicts. As per the warrant, the Nirbhaya rapists will be hanged on March 3. This came after Patiala House Court heard the arguments of both the prosecutor and the counsels for rapists.

The Supreme Court has rejected all convicts' review petition while the President has rejected three mercy pleas. The Supreme Court has rejected three convicts' curative petition, while one is pending. Previously, the Patiala House court had set an execution date on January 22 and later extended it to February 1.

About the Nirbhaya Rape Case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was heinously mutilated and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later, with the entire nation praying for her by way of mass demonstrations and candle-light marches.

