DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal Expresses Dismay Over Delay In Hanging Of Nirbhaya Convicts

After the Patiala Court issued a third death warrant in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the delay in the hanging of the convicts as she said that she cannot understand the reason behind the delay.

Speaking to ANI, Maliwal said, "This is the third time that death warrants have been issued against the convicts. I do not understand why this is being delayed so much. How come these convicts who have committed such heinous crime are saved by their lawyers on every occasion." Furthermore, Maliwal also said that a mockery is being made of the courts and the whole legal system. Only these people have human rights and what about Nirbhaya and what about her mother who is knocking at the doors of our judicial system, the DCW chief questioned.

Patiala house court issues a third death warrant

The Patiala House court had issued a third death warrant on Monday. As per the warrant, the Nirbhaya rapists will be hanged on March 3. This comes after Patiala House Court heard the arguments of both the prosecutor and the counsels for rapists.

Currently, SC has rejected all convicts review petition while the President has rejected three mercy pleas. The Supreme Court has rejected three convicts' curative petition, while one is pending. Previously, the Patiala House court had set an execution date on January 22 and later extended it to February 1.

What is the Nirbhaya rape and murder case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

