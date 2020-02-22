Nirbhaya: Tihar Jail Writes Letter To All Four Convicts Regarding Last Meeting With Family

On Friday, the Tihar Jail announced that it has written a letter to all four Nirbhaya case convicts in connection with their last meeting with families. The Patiala House court issued a third death warrant for the convicts earlier this week. As per the warrant, the Nirbhaya rapists will be hanged on March 3. Apart from the last meeting, all accused are allowed the regular mulakat with family twice in a week.

The Tihar Jail authorities stated that convicts Akshay and Vinay have been asked when they want to meet their families. The authorities stated that convicts Mukesh and Pawan had already met their families before February 1 death warrant.

Currently, SC has rejected all convicts review petition while the President has rejected three mercy pleas. The Supreme Court has rejected three convicts' curative petition, while one is pending. Previously, the Patiala House court had set an execution date on January 22 and later extended it to February 1.

What is the Nirbhaya rape and murder case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

