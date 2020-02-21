Nirbhaya: Asha Devi Calls Out Convict's Lawyer, Says He Is Using Tactics To Misguide Court

Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victime has criticized the latest plea filed by those convicted in the Nirbhaya rape case and has accused the lawyer of the convicts of using tactics to delay the eventual hanging of the convicts.

'Delay tactics'

Asha Devi said, "Convict's lawyer now does not have anything.. he is misguiding the court to delay the justice. Not Vinay Singh, it is him who needs rest. Vinay is absolutely fine, he is mentally stable."

The remarks come after Vinay Sharma's lawyer, AP Singh, earlier told the court that Vinay was suffering from acute mental illness due to which the death sentence cannot be carried out. As there is a medical room and doctors in Tihar, no death row convicts will be taken outside the jail.

On Thursday, February 20, a Delhi court on Thursday sought response from Tihar jail authorities on a plea by one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, seeking better treatment for his claimed mental illness, schizophrenia and head and arm injuries. Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana directed the prison authorities to file its reply on the plea by Vinay Kumar Sharma on Saturday.

The Patiala House court on February 17 issued a third death warrant for the Nirbhaya convicts. As per the warrant, the Nirbhaya rapists will be hanged on March 3. This came after Patiala House Court heard the arguments of both the prosecutor and the counsels for rapists. The Supreme Court has rejected all convicts' review petition while the President has rejected three mercy pleas. The Supreme Court has rejected three convicts' curative petition, while one is pending. Previously, the Patiala House court had set an execution date on January 22 and later extended it to February 1.

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was heinously mutilated and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later, with the entire nation praying for her by way of mass demonstrations and candle-light marches.

