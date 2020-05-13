Nitin Gadkari Hails PM Modi's 'historic Package' For Cottage Industries, Small Enterprises

Applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore in economic relief, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that PM Modi has fulfilled the expectations of the MSME, village, and cottage industry sector through this ‘historic package’.

In an official statement, Nitin Gadkari said, "abundant resources, superior technology, and raw materials", can India help in becoming self-reliant in all sectors.

"Industry can never forget this support given by Prime Minister to small industries, cottage industries and rural industries. Over 11 crore workers, who work in these, have been given relief. We will become a super economic power, come out of this crisis and walk towards development," the Union Minister added.

PM announces massive financial package

In a massive development on Tuesday, PM Modi announced an economic package to boost India’s self-reliance. In his address, he stated that the new package was worth 10% of India's GDP. However, the details of the package shall be announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, May 13.

PM Modi mentioned that this would benefit the workers, hawkers, street vendors, farmers, the business class, etc. He added that special emphasis has been paid to land, labour, liquidity, and laws.

Additionally, the PM appealed to the citizens to be 'vocal for local' in an attempt to boost Indian businesses. He elaborated that this not only involved buying local products but also promoting them with pride. PM Modi exuded confidence that the country shall follow this mantra.

During his address, PM Modi also hinted that the nationwide lockdown might be extended beyond May 17. The Prime Minister stated that the fourth phase of the lockdown will have entirely new guidelines that will help India achieve its goals besides preventing the spread of COVID-19. The PM declared that the new guidelines based on the suggestions of state governments will be revealed before May 18.

