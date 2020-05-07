Nitin Gadkari Sets Road Construction Target For Next Two Years; Gives Ballpark

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday held a meeting via video conferencing with the members of SIAM Institute on the impact of COVID-19 on the auto sector. He also said his ministry has set the road construction target at Rs 15 lakh crore for the next two years.

In the meeting, the members expressed concerns regarding various challenges being faced by the industry amid COVID-19 pandemic along with few suggestions and requested support from the government to keep the sector afloat, read an official statement. Gadkari responded to the questions from representatives and assured all possible help from the government. He informed that he would take up the issues at the appropriate level in the government and other departments.

Gadkari suggested them to focus on enhancing liquidity in business, as ups and downs are common. He added that one needs to plan for bad times while working for growth. He also said that the industry should focus more on innovation, technology, and research skill to become competitive in the global market.

The Union Minister informed that he has set a target of constructing roads worth Rs 15 lakh crore in the next two years. He said that his ministry is working overtime to clear all arbitration cases with concessionaires.

READ: Chariot construction for Lord Jagannath's Rath yatra to start soon: temple committee

READ: Realtors start construction in Gurugram, waiting for permission in Noida, Gr. Noida

‘Create economic clusters outside cities’

The Union Minister had earlier emphasized the need to create economic and industrial clusters outside the big cities in order to drive growth. He said India should lessen the burden of big cities such as Gurugram, Delhi, and Mumbai as economic drivers of the country.

Nitin Gadkari said currently, the construction of 22 expressways is underway, at a fast pace. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is one of them which opens an opportunity for investment in IT Parks, logistics, and industrial units.

Since the lockdown came into force, Gadkari has spoken to representatives of Ficci, Assocham, CREDAI, and leaders of other business organisations. According to ministry officials, he has reached out to at least 10,000 industry leaders during the lockdown period and has discussed ways to revive the economy post lockdown.

READ: Maharashtra: MMRDA begins construction of 1000-bed COVID-19 hospital at BKC

READ: Karnataka CM appeals to migrant workers to remain; cites construction sector's reopening

(with inputs from ANI)