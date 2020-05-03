Maharashtra: MMRDA Begins Construction Of 1000-bed COVID-19 Hospital At BKC

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has begun the construction of 1,000-bedded COVID-19 hospital at Bandra Kurla Complex on Sunday. The facility will cater to non-critical COVID-19 patients in the city. The design of the structure was finalised last week, an MMRDA spokesperson had said.

The hospital is being constructed in a waterproof ‘German tent’ (a hangar-like structure) equipped with oxygen supply and a laboratory to carry out blood tests. Officials said the Jupiter Hospitals group is lending its expertise for setting up the facility. A key aspect of civil work will be to provide sewage facilities to the ground. It will have cabins with a dedicated oxygen supply, along with common wards for patients, cabins for doctors, and nurses. There will be a laundry to wash robes and bedsheets as well.

Maharashtra: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority begins the work of constructing a 1000 bedded #COVID19 hospital at MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex. pic.twitter.com/6gk7sPCTrA — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

The MMRDA spokesperson said the civil work will be completed in around 10 days and they aim to have the facility ready within 15 to 20 days. It will adhere to the guidelines laid down for other COVID-19 facilities and will be handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after completion. If required, the facility can be expanded to a capacity of 5,000 beds, he added.

Cases soar in Mumbai

This comes as Coronavirus cases in Mumbai soared to 8,172 on Saturday. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 547 fresh novel coronavirus cases were reported in the capital city on Saturday till 6 pm. This includes 190 patients who tested positive in various labs between April 29 and 30. They have been added to Saturday's tally as their lab report was received in the day.

Moreover, 27 persons died owing to COVID-19 taking Mumbai's death toll to 322. Around 20 of the deceased patients had co-morbidities. In a positive development, 137 individuals were discharged on Saturday. The total number of recovered persons stands at 1,704.

Maharashtra's red, orange and green zones

The Centre released the list of COVID-19 zones on Friday - red (130), orange (284), and green (319). Maharashtra has 14 classified red zones, 16 orange zones, and 6 green zones. Red zones in Maharashtra are - Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon, and Mumbai Suburban. On the other hand, with no new cases for 21 days - Osmanabad, Washim, Sindhudurg, Gondi, Gadhchiroli, and Wardha fall under green zones.

(With inputs from ANI)

