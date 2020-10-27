Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate 9 national highway projects of over Rs 2,752 crore in Tripura

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of nine highway projects in Tripura on Tuesday. The projects, worth more than Rs. 2,752 crore, are aimed at enhancing socio-economic conditions of the area. CM Biplab Kumar Deb, Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and VK Singh along with several other state ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and state will be attending the event.

"Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stones of nine national highway projects with a total length of nearly 262 km worth over Rs 2,752 crore in Tripura on Tuesday, " read the statement from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

"Hassle-free connectivity"

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways informed about the benefits of the projects being inaugurated in Tripura. Calling it a 'major stride' in expanding the tourism sector, the Ministry said that the project will provide better connectivity within the country as well as with Bangladesh. It further informed that the project will most likely generate employment in the region which will, in turn, improve the socio-economic condition of the locality. It will also reduce travel time, the maintenance cost of vehicles, save fuel and improve the transport of agricultural goods and access to markets which will, in turn, reduce the cost of goods and services.

"The projects, on completion, will provide faster and hassle-free inter-state and international connectivity to Bangladesh and will be a major stride towards strengthening the tourism sector of the state. The new projects will provide better connectivity, fast and safe movement of traffic to various tourist places, historical places and religious places in the entire state," read the statement.

"They are likely to generate a large number of employment and self-employment opportunities to the unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled manpower of the region. The projects will reduce travel time and maintenance cost of the vehicles and saving of fuel,” the statement said," informed the Road Transportation and Highway Ministry.

"In a nutshell, after completion of the above projects, there will be a quantum jump in the development of tourism, economic and international connectivity of this region. Finally, it will give impetus to the GDP (gross domestic product) of Tripura, " the Ministry added.

Foundation Stone Laying of Tripura’s NH projects https://t.co/sSaUmGU0YU — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 27, 2020

(With inputs from PTI)