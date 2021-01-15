Niwaru Military Station Holds 'Konark Swarnvijaython' Half-marathon For Defence Officers

On the occasion of 73rd Army Day, serving defence officers and veterans will participate in half-marathon ''Konark Swarnvijaython'' on Friday. This day also commemorates the 50th year of a decisive victory of the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan in 1971 war.

“Serving defence officers, ladies, veterans and civilians will be participating in the event at Niwaru Military Station,” the Defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

The spokesperson also said that a half marathon of 21 km, which will be flagged off on Friday from Niwaru Military Station will be attended by the veterans of the 1971 war along with international athletes and Olympians who have seen actions at the front.

READ | Army Day 2021 Quotes To Remember Our Brave Heroes On This Special Occasion

73rd Army Day

On Friday, India celebrates 73rd Army Day. Every year, the Indian Army day is celebrated on January 15. The day is celebrated to honour our heroes who are standing strong to protect the country and have set the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood and more than anything the love for the country are honoured. The nation pays tribute to the valour of the Bravehearts on this day in gratitude for their selfless service.

READ | On Army Day WW2 Veteran Who Served In All 3 Defence Services Honoured With 'Silver Salver'

Famous Tweets on Army Day

General MM Naravane conveys felicitations and warm wishes to All Ranks of the Indian Army, Civilians, Veterans and their families on the occasion of 73rd Army Day.

General MM Naravane #COAS conveys felicitations and warm wishes to All Ranks of the #IndianArmy, Civilians, #Veterans and their Families on the occasion of 73rd #ArmyDay. #StrongAndCapable pic.twitter.com/B7IlbUY1nG — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 15, 2021

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed his pride over the Indian Army's courage and determination. He further wished Army personnel, their families and nation on Army Day.

मां भारती की रक्षा में पल-पल मुस्तैद देश के पराक्रमी सैनिकों और उनके परिजनों को सेना दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। हमारी सेना सशक्त, साहसी और संकल्पबद्ध है, जिसने हमेशा देश का सिर गर्व से ऊंचा किया है। समस्त देशवासियों की ओर से भारतीय सेना को मेरा नमन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2021

Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh also tweeted and said that country is proud of Indian Army's selfless service to the nation.

Greetings to Indian Army personnel and their families on the occasion of Army Day. The nation salutes the Indian Army’s indomitable courage, valour and sacrifices. India is proud of their selfless service to the nation. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 15, 2021

READ | Ahead Of Army Day, CDS General Bipin Rawat Visits Ladakh To Review Security Along LAC

READ | Indian Army Hands Over PLA Soldier Who Crossed Over To India's Side Of LAC Back To China

(With PTI Inputs)