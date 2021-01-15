Army Day 2021 Quotes To Remember Our Brave Heroes On This Special Occasion

Every year, the Indian Army day is celebrated on January 15. The day is celebrated to honour our heroes who are standing strong to protect the country. On Army Day 2021, here are some of the Indian Army Day quotes to remember them and send these to your beloved ones.

Also read | Indian Army Day: Quotes That You Can Use To Honour Our Country's Heroes

Indian Army Day quotes and status

On the occasion of Indian Army day 2021, here's everything you need to know about the day. It was on this day in 1949, Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over the then British Commander-in-Chief of India General Francis Butcher. It was a very proud moment for the Indian Army to be led by an Indian commander. Every Indian feels proud on this day and to show their patriotism, share Army Day status and quotes on their social media. Here are some of the most inspiring quotes related to the Indian Army.

"I won't die in an accident or die of any disease I will go down in Glory" - Major Sudhir Walia

“Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour (Indian flag), or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure” - Captain Vikram Batra

“There will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued”- Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Also read | Rajnath Singh Proudly Recalls 'indomitable Sacrifices' Of Indian Forces On 72nd Army Day

"If death strikes, before I prove my blood, I swear I’ll kill death" -Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey

“We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners up in war” -General JJ Singh

“The enemy is only 50 yards from us. We are heavily outnumbered. We are under devastating fire. I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round” - Major Somnath Sharma.

"Some goals are so worthy, it's glorious even to fail" - Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey

“Quartered in snow, silent to remain. When the bugle calls, they shall rise and march again”- The scroll of honour at the Siachen base camp.

Also read | From Malala To Greta: Quotes From 10 Powerful Women Who Defined The Decade

“Only best of the friends and worst of the enemies visit us” - Indian Army

“If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or a Gurkha”- Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions- Subhas Chandra Bose

I regret I have but one life to give for my country- Prem Ramachandran

We live by chance, We love by choice, We kill by profession- Officers Training Academy, Chennai

Do not lament the death of a warrior in the battlefield. As those who sacrifice their lives in the war are honoured in the heaven—in honour of KM Cariappa

Also read | Republic Day Quotes To Send To Your Family Members And Friends