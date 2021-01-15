On Army Day WW2 Veteran Who Served In All 3 Defence Services Honoured With 'Silver Salver'

On Thursday, Colonel Prithipal Singh (Retd), the only officer to serve in Indian Army, Navy and Airforce was presented with a 'Silver Salver' on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat on the occasion of Veterans Day. Col. Singh has the unique distinction of serving in all the three defence services.

Col. Singh has fought in the Indo-Pak War of 1965, World War II, and as a sector commander with Assam Rifles in Manipur. The veteran soldier retired at the age of 70 when he was a Colonel and was finally posted with Assam Rifles in Manipur. He recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

Veteran’s Day

On January 14, 2021, the Indian Armed Forces will be celebrating Veteran’s Day. The day was chosen as recognition of the services rendered by the first Commander-in-Chief of Indian Armed Forces, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, OBE who retired on this day in 1953. ‘Wreath Laying Ceremonies and Veteran’s Meets’ are being organised in various Military Stations to mark our solidarity towards the Next of Kin (NoK) of our brave hearts and towards our veterans as a mark of respect to their selfless duty and sacrifices towards the Nation.

Army Chief General Naravane on Veteran’s Day

The Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane addressed a special event which was organised by the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi. He said, "Some Veterans had expressed disappointment that not much importance is being given to the 50 yrs of 1971 war. I'd like to say that this entire year will be celebrated as 'Golden Victory Year' to mark 1971 war victory. Several events will be organised across the country. Last year had been very challenging for our nation & the Armed Forces. The Armed Forces bravely stayed at the northern borders while also battling the pandemic efficiently. I'm proud that we had the support of our Veterans in carrying this out".

