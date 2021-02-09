NMA Withdraws Heritage Bye-laws Shree Jagannath Temple In Puri Citing Technical Glitches

The National Monuments Authority (NMA) on Monday withdrew draft heritage bye-laws and subsidiary shrines for Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri adducing technical glitches. NMA also issued the official statement regarding the temporary withdrawal of the bye-laws.

NMA statement

“The notice regarding public consultation for the draft heritage bye-laws of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and subsidiary shrines has been withdrawn due to some technical glitches. The revised notice will be issued later," [Sic.] NMA said in a statement.

Also Read: Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Slams Centre Over CAA: 'Why Deadline To Form Rules Extended?'

Also Read: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Defends Greta Thunberg, Says Sachin-Lata 'misled' By Centre

What are Heritage bye-laws?

According to the amendment in the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites & Remains Act 1958 in year 2010, the central government is the authority to the national monuments. Under this act, the Central Government plans the development around the 200 metre circumference of the monument. It also takes care of matters relating to heritage controls such a drainage systems, roads, elevation, facades and service infrastructure. (Information taken from NMA website)

Impact of bye-laws on locals

After the implementation of the heritage bye-laws, the banners will not be allowed for more than three days during the festival like Rathayatra. With this, the prohibited area will be made free of plastic and squatters. Most importantly, the officials of the National Monument Authority are not required to consult the district administration and the temple administration or the state government of Puri before issuing such a proposed act. However, this act is being opposed by the local people as their livelihood get affected.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with his MPs on Monday criticised these heritage bye-laws after visiting deities at the 12th century shrine. Patnaik said, “The Central Government should remove these new bye-laws. Nobody can stop the work of Lord Jagannath.” [Sic.]

Also Read: Nitish Kumar's Cabinet To Be Expanded Tomorrow; BJP Bags 9 Berths, JDU 8: Sources

Also Read: Sukhbir Badal Urges PM Modi To Not Link Farm Stir With Sikhs; Says 'address The Issue'