'No Arnab, No Diwali,' Sushant's Sister Shweta Asserts; Netizens Shed Tears In Support

As Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami continues to be in jail for the 6th night, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter handle to highlight that she won't celebrate Diwali till Arnab Goswami is released. Joining her, people across the globe have taken to the streets demanding his immediate release.

"No Arnab, No Diwali," Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, along with hashtag that said 'We Want Arnab Back'. Shweta Singh retweeted a video featuring Pradeep Bhandari, Psephologist and founder of Jan Ki Baat, who is consoling a girl in tears waiting for Arnab's release. Meanwhile, Shweta also shared a video from California where people are raising their voice for Arnab Goswami's immediate release.

We Indeed won't celebrate Diwali !

Arnab ko wapis lao ! Grant him Bail !! Release him and get him back home safe !!

Paid PR, Arnab is still getting massive support from public! You know why, because he has Earned it! 💯#IamIndian_ISupportArnab@shwetasinghkirt @smitaparikh2 pic.twitter.com/D2sf80hJJQ — Roshni Gupta (@RoshniG19830581) November 9, 2020

People in California raising their voice for Immediate Release of Arnab #WeWantArnabBack pic.twitter.com/rRslKggzTu — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 9, 2020

#IndiaWithArnab worried for Arnab’s safety.Diwali only when he is free. Cannot believe they allowing mum police to “interrogate” him daily 3hrs?SC is sitting watching this nonsense!Shocked and angry!#NationStands4Arnab #IAmArnab @republic #IAmRepublic — Deepa (@deepa7ssr) November 9, 2020

@narendramodi please I request you sir arnab is our idol I say no Diwali without arnab it's my family member talk to Maharashtra government on priority basis it's very sad Diwali this year.... — nilesh pandey (@nileshpandey_05) November 9, 2020

Yes, no Diwali , it's dark.. It's scary darkness ..

It's deep darkness...

Hope we find a rat of light coming before Diwali and Arnab is out before Diwali ...

Prayers on 🙏🙏🙏#ArnabLifeUnderThreat — Sangeeta Hegde (@SangeetaHegde3) November 9, 2020

They will spoil Arnab and his family Diwali Festival 😡



Hope for Bail🙏 before Diwali...

Please God Help..



We not expect from @PMOIndia @narendramodi #WeWantArnabBack #ArnabGoswamy — Yamu Rahu (@Yamirahu) November 9, 2020

No Diwali will be celebrated unless Arnab will ne released. Arnab is an honest Nationalist and fearless journalist.We the people of india want to intervene Supreme court.He s beaten manhandeled and dragged by the Mumbai police. — Kanwal Jalali (@kanwal_jalali) November 9, 2020

Bombay HC rejects Arnab's bail plea

A division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik on Monday directed the Sessions Court to decide on Arnab Goswami's bail plea within 4 days of his filing the petition. As the bail plea was moved earlier in the day, the Alibag Sessions Court shall have to rule on the petition within the next 4 days' time. While rejecting the interim bail application of Arnab, the bench clarified that its observations are prima facie in nature and will not apply to the application made by the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief seeking regular bail.

