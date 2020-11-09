Last Updated:

'No Arnab, No Diwali,' Sushant's Sister Shweta Asserts; Netizens Shed Tears In Support

"No Arnab, No Diwali," Shweta wrote, along with hashtag that said 'We Want Arnab Back'. Republic TV's Arnab Goswami will spend his 6th night in judicial custody

Shweta Singh Kirti

As Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami continues to be in jail for the 6th night, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter handle to highlight that she won't celebrate Diwali till Arnab Goswami is released. Joining her, people across the globe have taken to the streets demanding his immediate release. 

"No Arnab, No Diwali," Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, along with hashtag that said 'We Want Arnab Back'. Shweta Singh retweeted a video featuring Pradeep Bhandari, Psephologist and founder of Jan Ki Baat, who is consoling a girl in tears waiting for Arnab's release. Meanwhile, Shweta also shared a video from California where people are raising their voice for Arnab Goswami's immediate release.

Bombay HC rejects Arnab's bail plea

A division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik on Monday directed the Sessions Court to decide on Arnab Goswami's bail plea within 4 days of his filing the petition. As the bail plea was moved earlier in the day, the Alibag Sessions Court shall have to rule on the petition within the next 4 days' time. While rejecting the interim bail application of Arnab, the bench clarified that its observations are prima facie in nature and will not apply to the application made by the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief seeking regular bail.

