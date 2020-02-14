No CMs, Just PM: Arvind Kejriwal Invites Narendra Modi To His Feb 16 Swearing-in

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend his swearing-in ceremony on February 16 at the iconic Ramlila Maidan. Kejriwal will take oath as CM for his third consecutive time on Sunday. In a huge departure from the norm, no Chief Minister or political leaders from other states will be part of Kejriwal's oath ceremony, said a senior party leader on Thursday.

Delhi-specific ceremony

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as CM in a "Delhi-specific" ceremony, AAP's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai had told PTI. "No Chief Minister or political leader from other states will be invited for the ceremony that is going to be specific to Delhi," he said. "Kejriwal will take the oath with the people of Delhi who have reposed their faith in his leadership," he added. Earlier, various Chief Ministers had congratulated Arvind Kejriwal over AAP's remarkable win in the Delhi Assembly polls.

Kejriwal stake claim to form govt

Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at his residence in a meeting that lasted for around 15 minutes. Later in the day, he wrote to Lieutenant Governor staking claim to form the government in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief also met the party MLAs. The legislators then elected him as the leader of the legislative party.

Stunning victory

The AAP returned to power following a historic mandate, bagging 62 of the 70 assembly seats. The BJP, however, which was the main opposition party, managed to win only eight. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years till 2013, won zero seats.

