AAP's 2015 Win OR Kejriwal's 2020 Delhi Return? Subramanian Swamy Knows Which Was Bigger

Politics

BJP leader Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Thursday stated that the Aam Aadmi Party has much less to celebrate in comparison to its 2015 victory

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Subramanian

Days after Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party registered a thumping victory in Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Thursday called the media coverage on AAP's victory to be 'synthetic.' The BJP leader also took to his official Twitter handle and explained about how the AAP has 'much less to celebrate' in 2020, as in 2015, the party got a bigger victory, with more seats and a higher percentage of the vote share.

READ | 'Nothing for AAP to gloat about,' says Subramanian Swamy analysing Delhi election numbers

'Nothing For AAP To Gloat About'- Dr. Swamy 

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has elaborated on how the BJP seat- and vote- share has increased, and hit out at those who are seemingly generalising the election result as a 'rejection of Hindutva'. He also repeated his '420' jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

READ | Subramanian Swamy advises BJP introspection, lists 'top priority' as Delhi result unfolds

Delhi election result

Subramanian Swamy cited the increased number of seats of BJP from three in 2015 to eight in the 2020 election. BJP's vote share has also increased from 32.20 per cent in 2015 to 38.51 per cent in this election, though it cannot be said to be a consequential rise as the party's seat-share remains meager. In comparison to its 2015 result, AAP has lost five seats and a negligible reduction of 0.73 percent in vote share. 

The official results of the election commission for all 70 seats stated that Aam Admi Party has swept the Delhi assembly election winning 62 seats as against BJP winning a meager 8 seats and Congress not opening its account for the second time in Delhi.

READ | 'Jhaadu is getting enough votes': BJP's Subramanian Swamy votes in Delhi, makes a big remark

READ | After Delhi polls victory, AAP to focus on next MCD elections: Sources

Published:
COMMENT
