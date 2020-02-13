AAP's 2015 Win OR Kejriwal's 2020 Delhi Return? Subramanian Swamy Knows Which Was Bigger

Days after Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party registered a thumping victory in Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Thursday called the media coverage on AAP's victory to be 'synthetic.' The BJP leader also took to his official Twitter handle and explained about how the AAP has 'much less to celebrate' in 2020, as in 2015, the party got a bigger victory, with more seats and a higher percentage of the vote share.

The media hype on Aap 2020 victory is totally synthetic because the party had five years ago got a bigger victory, with more seats and higher percent of votes when Namo was in his honey moon period. Today despite economy in shambles there is much less to celebrate for Aap. 420!! — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 13, 2020

'Nothing For AAP To Gloat About'- Dr. Swamy

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has elaborated on how the BJP seat- and vote- share has increased, and hit out at those who are seemingly generalising the election result as a 'rejection of Hindutva'. He also repeated his '420' jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP vote was nearly 40% in Delhi poll. Aap was 52%, that is a 6%+— difference. So what is this big deal about people rejecting Hindutva? Moreover Aap tally fell from 67 to 62 seats while BJP went up from 3 to 8. Change is marginal but nothing for Aap to gloat about. 420!! — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 12, 2020

Delhi election result

Subramanian Swamy cited the increased number of seats of BJP from three in 2015 to eight in the 2020 election. BJP's vote share has also increased from 32.20 per cent in 2015 to 38.51 per cent in this election, though it cannot be said to be a consequential rise as the party's seat-share remains meager. In comparison to its 2015 result, AAP has lost five seats and a negligible reduction of 0.73 percent in vote share.

The official results of the election commission for all 70 seats stated that Aam Admi Party has swept the Delhi assembly election winning 62 seats as against BJP winning a meager 8 seats and Congress not opening its account for the second time in Delhi.

