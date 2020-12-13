'No Law Can Justify Mumbai Police's Arrest Of Republic CEO' Alleges BJP Leader BL Santhosh

There was an outpouring of support for Republic Media Network and condemnation of Mumbai Police as the channel's CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested on Sunday. This was evident in the manner as netizens made ‘Free Republic CEO Now’ a strong movement. That was not all, even personalities of the political fraternity came out in support of the channel, one being Bharatiya Janata Party’s BL Santhosh.

Republic CEO’s arrest condemned by BL Santhosh

Reacting to the arrest of Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani, BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh took to Twitter and wrote that the action of Mumbai Police ‘early on a Sunday morning’ could not be justified by any law or judicial system. He added that the common man ‘expects justice’ from police. BL Santhosh also took a dig at Mumbai Police’s ‘masters’, the Maharahtra Vikas Aghadi government and wrote that they will ‘face the brunt’ from the courts and people.

No law & judicial system can justify Mumbai Police action of arresting @republic TV CEO early on a Sunday morning . A common man expects justice from Police . Mumbai Police & it’s masters in MVA Govt will face the brunt of courts & people at the same time . — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) December 13, 2020

Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested

Mumbai Police reached the residence of Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani early on Sunday and arrested him without any documents. He is likely to be produce before the Qilla Court in Mumbai as the network moved the holiday bench for bail. Previously, he had been questioned multiple times in the fake TRP case, for which Republic Media Network is being targetted and maligned since October 8.

The malicious & vengence-filled intentions of the Mumbai Police had been exposed in witnessess confirming on record that they were forced to testify against Republic TV. This was also confirmed by Hansa Research, the company that handles TRPs, filing a writ petition in court that they were being pressurised to frame Republic TV.

The arrest came in the wake of the bail of Republic Media Network Assistant Vice President Ghanshyan Singh. Singh had been lodged at the Taloja Jail in Mumbai for 25 days. Upon release, he even revealed that he had been tortured in custody.

