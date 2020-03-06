'No Positive Cases Of Coronavirus In The State To Date': Karnataka Government

On Friday, Karnataka government in a press release announced that there were no positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the state till now. This news comes amidst the scare that the state faced after a Telangana techie was found to be Coronavirus positive. The Telangana techie had allegedly traveled around Bengaluru post his return from Dubai before being tested for the novel disease.

Read: 'All Arrangements Made, People Shouldn't Worry': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa On Coronavirus

"To date, 717 persons have been identified for observation, of them, 236 persons have completed 28 days of observation and 469 persons are continuing under home quarantine. 8 persons are admitted to selected isolation hospitals, " the state government said in a release today.

Read: Coronavirus Expert Licks Finger After Warning People Against Touching Face & Mouth; Watch

"Around 343 samples of symptomatic persons are sent for testing and 296 samples are reported as negative. No positive cases of Coronavirus in the state to date," it added. On Friday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan announced that the country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus touched 31.

CM Yediyurappa, Health Minister assure people

Earlier this week, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had assured the people that the state was ready to tackle any possible outbreak that may occur in the future. "We have issued instructions to all hospitals. We have made all the arrangements. People in Karnataka should not worry," said the Karnataka CM.

Seeking to allay fear among the citizens in the wake of Coronavirus scare, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu had recently made an appeal to the people not to pay heed to rumours spreading on social media.

In a series of tweets, Sriramulu assured people that the government has taken adequate measures to ensure that the disease does not spread further. "Don't lend your ears to rumours about the Coronavirus in social media. Rely only on the authentic information," he tweeted.

Globally, more than 3,300 people have died due to coronavirus, with China reporting the most deaths. The virus has infected more than 98,000 people globally and has now spread to the United States, Europe, South America, Africa and as many as 80 other countries. The World Health Organisation is yet to declare COVID-19 a pandemic but has warned of a move in that direction should countries fail to arrest the spread.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: Facebook Provides Free Ads To WHO In A Major Step Towards Increasing Coronavirus Awareness

Read: 'No Coronavirus Infection In TN, People Should Not Panic': State Health Min Vijayabaskar