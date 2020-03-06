Coronavirus Expert Licks Finger After Warning People Against Touching Face & Mouth; Watch

Video of a medical officer licking her finger right after telling people not to has taken the internet by storm drawing all sorts of comments from people. The viral video features Dr Sara Cody, a medical expert sharing a vital piece of information about how to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Watch it here:

Watch this lady give a masterclass demonstration of the #CoronaVirusChallenge and see if you can last longer! pic.twitter.com/LJWl7X5omF — Coronavirus vs Toryvirus (@LabourSocialism) March 6, 2020

The clip shows Cody saying that people should start by working on “not touching their faces.” She then goes on to say that one way the virus spreads is when people touch their own mouth, nose or eyes. However, the moment she completes the sentence she licks her own finger to turn a page.

The video has left people in splits and racked up over 1.2 million views on Twitter. Meanwhile, netizens have poured in a variety of comments. One user said that the clip was so hilarious he woke his entire house and made them watch it while another was wondering if the habit of touching mouth could go so easily.

'Watched it 4 times'

That's one way to show that you don't have no clue on what you are even talking about🤣🤣. — A.K. run Diz Beat (@MrAKasse) March 6, 2020

Hilarious.😂😂 Did she just touched her mouth?😂😂 — MAHM00D (@AhmvdMahm00d) March 6, 2020

The instructions start after she’s done reading. 😂🤣😂 — ᐯIᑎᑕᗴᑎT ᗷᗩᑎᒍ ♎️🇳🇬 (@vincent_banj) March 6, 2020

My immediate reaction was to touch my face. pic.twitter.com/RBOwbuUiJr — Paul Weaver🖖🔶 (@UKWeaver) March 6, 2020

Still funny and I’ve watched it 4 times. — Farley Davenport (@FarleyDavenport) March 6, 2020

Ya she actually gave an example by mistake🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👍 — ANOU HAINING (@anouzeliang77) March 6, 2020

I feel bad for her being memed like that but I hope she’s laughing as a good sport from this :) — Ashwani🌱Garg 🇺🇸 ☯禅☸️ 🌏☮️🇮🇳 (@agargmd) March 6, 2020

