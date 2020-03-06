The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus Expert Licks Finger After Warning People Against Touching Face & Mouth; Watch

Rest of the World News

Video of a coronavirus expert licking her finger right after telling people not to has taken the internet by storm drawing all sorts of comments from people.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus expert licks finger after warning people against it. Watch

Video of a medical officer licking her finger right after telling people not to has taken the internet by storm drawing all sorts of comments from people. The viral video features Dr Sara Cody, a medical expert sharing a vital piece of information about how to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Watch it here: 

The clip shows Cody saying that people should start by working on “not touching their faces.” She then goes on to say that one way the virus spreads is when people touch their own mouth, nose or eyes. However, the moment she completes the sentence she licks her own finger to turn a page. 

Read: Facebook Provides Free Ads To WHO In A Major Step Towards Increasing Coronavirus Awareness

Read: 'No Coronavirus Infection In TN, People Should Not Panic': State Health Min Vijayabaskar

The video has left people in splits and racked up over 1.2 million views on Twitter. Meanwhile, netizens have poured in a variety of comments. One user said that the clip was so hilarious he woke his entire house and made them watch it while another was wondering if the habit of touching mouth could go so easily. 

'Watched it 4 times' 

Read: Coronavirus: R Ashwin Gives An Example Of His On-field Image To Raise Awareness

Read: Beijing Royal Fighters Coach Stephon Marbury On US Response To Coronavirus

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM HITS BACK AT SITHARAMAN
Tahir
TAHIR HUSSAIN SENT TO 7 DAY CUSTODY
IPL
GANGULY ON IPL 2020
BBC
COMPLAINT AGAINST BBC TO POLICE
Sachin
SACHIN TEACHES HOW TO WASH HANDS
Baaghi
'BAAGHI 3': INTERNET REVIEWS FILM