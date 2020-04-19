'No Relaxation On The Lockdown Guidelines In Delhi' Says CM Kejriwal Amid Rising Cases

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the lockdown in the capital will continue and there will be no relaxation on the lockdown guidelines. He also informed that cases in Delhi are increasing at an alarming rate however said the situation is in control due to the lockdown in place. On 27th April, a review meeting will be held again to asses the situation, he added.

READ | COVID-19 cases in India soar past 14,000-mark, Maharashtra continues to be worst-hit

While addressing the media Kejriwal also informed that 186 people tested positive on Saturday and all the patients were asymptomatic and were unaware that they contracted the Coronavirus. One of the patients tested for positive on Saturday worked at the food distribution centre in Delhi, the CM asserted.

"I Interacted with one of the positive person, he told me that he was volunteering at a government food distribution center & was helping in food distribution. I have ordered to hold rapid testing of people who came to that food center, along with others working at our centres", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

READ | Coronavirus: 44 fresh cases reported in Uttar Pradesh, total climbs to 849

WATCH THE FULL ADDRESS HERE:

#WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media https://t.co/6tAu7Zw4da — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

The Chief Minister also said that every day the containment zones are increasing. Cases are reportedly less in the areas where people follow the lockdown guidelines within the containment zones and more cases are being reported in the zones where people are floating the guidelines. Delhi has so far reported nearly 1900 cases out of which 26 people are in the Intensive care unit and 6 on ventilators, informed CM.

"If there was no lockdown so many people would need ICU and ventilators. Because of lockdown there are fewer cases in the country as compared to the other countries", Kejriwal said.

READ | Mumbai sees slight dip in cases, reports 77 COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths in a day

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India revises FDI policy to protect companies, cases at 16365