'Not Coincidence, But Conspiracy': BJP On RJD Leaders' Continuous Anti-Hindu Remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party has stepped up its ante against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar made a controversial anti-Hindu comment saying 'Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas spread hatred'. The saffron party also recalled Bihar RJD chief Jagada Nand Singh's remark against the 'Ram Mandir' and said that Lalu Prasad Yadav's party is doing vote bank politics.

BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "This is not a Sanyog (coincidence), this is a vote bank ka Prayog (vote bank experiment), and appeasement business. Just a few days ago, RJD leader and Bihar president Jagada Nand Singh made comments about Ram Janmabhoomi being ‘Nafrat ki Zameen', made comments about Lord Ram and now we have Education Minister from Bihar, from RJD, making very controversial comments saying ‘Ramcharitramanas’ is a ‘Granth’ (epic) that is spreading hatred’. This is not a coincidence, it is a conspiracy."

Deepening his attack, the BJP leader said, "It’s a strategy— abuse Hindu’s belief for votes, insulting Hindu’s belief equals to secularism, ‘Karo Hindu aastha par chot, milega vote-bank ka vote’ (attack on Hindu’s belief and you will get votes). Therefore the entire ecosystem keeps attacking Hindu beliefs. Somebody attacks saffron clothes, somebody says 'saffron terror', somebody says 'Hindutva is ISIS’ Boko Haram', somebody questions the existence of Lord Ram, somebody says Ram Mandir should not be built at all."

"This is the kind of mindset some people have. This is the same RJD that eulogises SIMI and PFI and comes out in their defence and says ‘Action should not be taken against them’. It bats for terrorist groups. But in Ramcharitmanas and Ram Janmabhoomi, they see hatred. Will action be taken on these statements?" Poonawalla questioned.

RJD leaders make controversial remarks

On Wednesday, Bihar Education Minister and RJD leader Chandra Shekhar said that Manusmriti and Ramcharitmanas are books that spread hatred in society as it prevents Dalits-backwards and women in society from getting an education. "Manusmriti, Ramcharitmanas, Bunch of Thoughts by Guru Golwalkar... these books are books that spread hatred. Hatred will not make the country great, love will make the country great," the Bihar Minister added.

Notably, Chandra Shekhar's remark came after Bihar RJD chief Jagada Nand's derogatory remark on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. He dubbed Ram Janmabhoomi as the 'land of hatred' saying Lord Ram will now remain confined within the "four walls" of the temple.

"Lord Ram who resides in every element will be confined within the boundary of four walls. The Ram Mandir is being constructed on Nafrat Ki Zameen (land of hatred). Now, the Ram sitting in this temple will belong only to the troublemakers. The Lord of Ayodhya that belonged to the poor, the people living in huts of Tulsi will no longer be residing in India but there will be only one imprisoned within the structure of stones," Singh had said.