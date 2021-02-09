Now, Punjab Civic Body Polls See 'Farmer Riding Tractor' becoming Most Sought-after Symbol

For the upcoming civic body polls in Punjab, "farmer riding a tractor" remained the most in-demand symbol among independent candidates, according to officials. Some of the ones opting for the symbol said that it will help them get votes of those who expressed solidarity with the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders against the Centre's farm laws.

'Farmer riding a tractor' will fetch votes?

A total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray for the February 14 municipal polls in Punjab, officials told PTI on Saturday. They said 15,305 candidates had filed nomination papers for eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and Nagar panchayat elections.

According to former Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh, 26 of 43-member Azad Group led by him opted for the "farmer riding a tractor" symbol. The rest are contesting on the "bucket" symbol. For 19 wards of the Nawanshahr municipal committee, at least seven independent candidates are contesting on the symbol, said an official.

Kuldeep Singh Sidhu, whose wife is contesting as an independent from Ward No. 13 in Mohali's Kharar, said the symbol of a "farmer driving a tractor" will help them get votes in the elections. He said the symbol represented farmers and farm labourers.

"This symbol was the first choice of each Independent candidate in the wake of the farmers' agitation," said Sidhu, who belongs to a farming family. According to officials, in the wards where the number of candidates seeking the symbol was more, draws were taken out.

Out of the 9,222 candidates, 2,832 are contesting as independents, 2,037 are from the ruling Congress while 1,569 are Shiromani Akali Dal nominees. The number of candidates from the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are 1,003 and 1,606, respectively. The counting of votes will take place on February 17. There are 39,15,280 registered voters, out of which, 20,49,777 are male, 18,65,354 female and 149 transgender voters, according to the data.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Monday withdrew the additional police force deployed at national capital borders, where farmers are camping for over two months demanding the withdrawal of three farm laws. As per an internal communication of Delhi Police, the additional forces are asked to go back to their respective units and districts.

The deployment of the police force was increased in the Delhi borders following the violence during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26.

(With agency inputs)