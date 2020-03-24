The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

NPR & Census Process' First Phase Deferred Amid 21-day Pan-India Lockdown For Coronavirus

General News

With PM Modi announcing a pan-India 21-day lockdown from Wednesday, first phase of the National Population Register (NPR) and Census process has been deferred

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
NPR

With PM Modi announcing a pan-India 21-day lockdown from Wednesday, the first phase of the National Population Register (NPR) and the Census process has been deferred. The NPR was scheduled to be prepared between April 2020 and September 2020. Nationwide protests against NRC-CAA-NPR have been witnessed since November and had continued till recently, but had to be stalled temporarily amid state curfews.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM announces 21-day pan-India lockdown; COVID-19 cases cross 500

NPR, Census deferred amid lockdown 

Complete lockdown imposed in India from March 25: Here are the guidelines

States pass ant-NPR, anti-CAA resolutions

As of date, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh have opposed the NPR in its current format - demanding it to be restored to its 2010 version. Moreover, states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal, Telangana, Chhatisgarh have passed ant-CAA resolutions too. The NPR updation, costing Rs. 3941 crore has been approved by the Union cabinet and Home Minister Amit Shah stressed that no individual would be marked as ‘doubtful’.

Delhi passes anti-NPR resolution; Kejriwal dares Union ministers to show birth certificate

What is National population register?

The NPR was first prepared in 2010 and updated in 2015. It is an identity database maintained of all the usual residents of the country and is prepared at the local, sub-District, District, State and National level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955. Any resident who has resided in a local area for the past 6 months or more, or intends to do the same has to mandatorily register in the NPR.

The Centre has stated that NPR is a self-declaration where no document, bio-metric, etc. required for it. The details required in the document are name, relationship to head of household, father's name, mother's name, spouse's name (if married), sex, date of birth, marital status, place of birth, nationality (as declared), present address of usual residence, duration of stay at present address, permanent residential address, occupation, educational qualification. The updation which has been clubbed with the 2021 census count.

After Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Congress requests State government to not implement NPR 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI HAILS COUNTRYMEN
Virat
KOHLI ON 21-DAY LOCKDOWN
China
HANTAVIRUS: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
PM Modi
PM MODI ON COVID-19 THREAT IN WORLD
COVID-19
ICMR WARNS COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Harsha
BHOGLE, MANJREKAR ON LOCKDOWN