'NRC Being Smuggled Into NPR': Manish Tewari Establishes Links Between The Two

General News

Congress leader Manish Tewari took to the microblogging website, Twitter on Wednesday morning and alleged that BJP is smuggling the elements of NRC into NPR.

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
NPR

Congress leader Manish Tewari took to the microblogging website, Twitter on Wednesday morning and alleged that BJP is smuggling the elements of National Register of Citizens (NRC) into National Population Register (NPR). He shared the picture of an NPR form and highlighted the box that asks the applicant if their parents were born in India. Tewari also accused the government of using NPR's details as raw data for the NRC. 

Manish Tewari on the link between NPR and NRC

Watch: Amit Shah clarifies rumours on links between NPR and NRC

Read: Amit Shah dismisses Owaisi's claim of NRC-NPR being linked; mocks him for comparison

Union Cabinet gives nod to NPR updation

Amid the uproar over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the updation of the National Population Register (NPR) on Tuesday. As per sources, the NPR was initially introduced in 2010. Further, sources revealed that the NPR updation process will be carried out between April and September in 2020. 

Read: Amit Shah rules out link between NRC and NPR, says NPR is not about citizenship

HM Amit Shah de-links CAA and NPR 

The Home Minister, on Tuesday, during an interview with Smita Prakash ruled out all the links between the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NPR. He said, "NPR was notified before CAA was even in the picture." He also ruled out the connection between the detention centres made for the illegal migrants and NRC or CAA. According to him, "The centre has been there for years and is made for illegal migrants. There is no connection." Speaking about CAA and the on-going protests against it, he said, "In CAA, there is no provision of taking someone's citizenship. It is about giving them. Nobody should be scared. CAA is giving citizenship to those who fled from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh." 

Read: Union Cabinet gives nod to NPR updation, process to begin from April 2020

Published:
COMMENT
