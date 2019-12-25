'NRC Being Smuggled Into NPR': Manish Tewari Establishes Links Between The Two

Congress leader Manish Tewari took to the microblogging website, Twitter on Wednesday morning and alleged that BJP is smuggling the elements of National Register of Citizens (NRC) into National Population Register (NPR). He shared the picture of an NPR form and highlighted the box that asks the applicant if their parents were born in India. Tewari also accused the government of using NPR's details as raw data for the NRC.

Manish Tewari on the link between NPR and NRC

1/1-HM @AmitShah says”NPR is register of population, NRC is register of citizens”.if that is so how is it relevant to ask whether my parents were born in India or abroad?See encircled red box.Nothing but elements of NRC being smuggled into NPR. NPR will be raw Data of NRC. See1/2 pic.twitter.com/M3kzwui8cg — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 25, 2019

1/2This is how NPR&NRC are linked.Rules inserted in 2003 to Citizenship Act,1955 say that NRC will be prepared at”local,district, State and national level after verifying the details in the NPR and establishing the citizenship of each individual.”Thus NPR is the foundation of NRC — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 25, 2019

Union Cabinet gives nod to NPR updation

Amid the uproar over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the updation of the National Population Register (NPR) on Tuesday. As per sources, the NPR was initially introduced in 2010. Further, sources revealed that the NPR updation process will be carried out between April and September in 2020.

HM Amit Shah de-links CAA and NPR

The Home Minister, on Tuesday, during an interview with Smita Prakash ruled out all the links between the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NPR. He said, "NPR was notified before CAA was even in the picture." He also ruled out the connection between the detention centres made for the illegal migrants and NRC or CAA. According to him, "The centre has been there for years and is made for illegal migrants. There is no connection." Speaking about CAA and the on-going protests against it, he said, "In CAA, there is no provision of taking someone's citizenship. It is about giving them. Nobody should be scared. CAA is giving citizenship to those who fled from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh."

