Now, AAP Seeks Construction Of A Grand Lord Hanuman Statue In Ayodhya Ram Mandir Premises

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj has called for a statue of Lord Hanuman to be built in the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He stated that Hanuman was Lord Ram's favourite and so a grand statue should be built there.

Hanuman statue in Ram Mandir?

Speaking to ANI, on Thursday, he said, "I think a grand statue of Hanuman Ji should be built in the Ram Temple premises as Hanuman Ji was Lord Ram's favourite. Hanuman Ji is a symbol of selfless service."

The statement comes days after the Greater Kailash MLA announced that Sundar Kand will be observed on the first Tuesday of every month in order to take blessings of Lord Hanuman. The recitation will be taking place all over the national capital every Tuesday evening at 4:30 pm - in what is being perceived as a mark of AAP's shift towards soft Hindutva.

Sundar Kand is a part of Hindu epic Ramayana which describes the adventures of Lord Hanuman. As per mythology, Lord Hanuman was called “Sundara” by his mother. Speaking to Republic TV, Bharadwaj later said: "I think Hanuman ji is running the entire country, so our government is a small thing. It was Hanuman ji who helped Lord Rama and Laxman. He has always helped people. Whenever someone talks about loyalty, in problems, people pray to Lord Hanuman."

These remarks come after Delhi CM Kejriwal called himself a "Hanuman Bhakt" and recited Hanuman Chalisa ahead of polls. In his victory speech, he also thanked Lord Hanuman."This is the day of Lord Hanuman who has blessed the people of Delhi. We pray that Hanuman Ji keeps showing the right path to us so that we continue to serve people for the next five years."

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP swept the Delhi Assembly elections with a whopping majority of 62 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly. The remaining eight seats were bagged by BJP, while the Congress secured none.

