NSA Ajit Doval Defends Police Amid Delhi Riots Criticism; 'one Wrong Doesn't Depict All'

Amid reports of alleged police action against victims of Delhi riots, NSA Ajit Doval on Thursday said that the act of a one policeman doing wrong does not depict all police officers, at the third 'Young superintendents of police conference' in Gurugram. He added that people take the one bad example is amplified giving the perception all police are bad. Promoting the spreading of the good work done by the police during the riots, he said that by sharing these instances, it makes them more approachable.

NSA defends police action

"People may take up the example of one policeman doing something and people create a perception of all policemen being like that. Even if one policeman does something good and credible, and if it is spread through social media then people will see you as more approachable. It is felt that the person who enforces the law is the ruler but in a democracy that is not the case, doing so will cause resistance amongst people," he said in his address.

Police action in riots

Though the police managed to get North-East Delhi under control after three days of violence, they have been blamed of inaction in some cases and aiding the mob in some other cases. During the riots which raged from Sunday till Tuesday, a video had circulated in which police had allegedly assaulted several Muslim men and forced them to sing the national anthem between beatings. One of the youths – 23-year-old Faizan succumbed to his injuries.

Delhi violence

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 49 and injuring over 200. Delhi CM Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, while the police have filed 167 FIRs cases and have arrested or detained 885 people till date. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

