CM Mamata Calls Delhi Violence 'planned Genocide'; TMC Delegation To Visit Riot-hit Areas

In the wake of the Delhi violence, Trinamool chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, called the riot a 'planned genocide' which was later termed 'communal', while addressing an event at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. Targetting Home Minister Amit Shah, she said that inspite of having the Army, police, and CRPF under his command, he did nothing to curb the riots. She has also announced that a Trinamool delegation will be sent to riot-hit areas of Delhi to evaluate and contribute to victims' aid if necessary.

Abhishek Banerjee hits back at Shah's 'Annay' attack: 'WB better off without your hatred'

Mamata: 'Delhi violence a planned genocide'; TMC delegation to visit

"We are sad, and criticize what happened in Delhi. Is it a riot? It's a planned genocide and later it was called communal. Everyday bodies coming out of drains," she said.

Slamming hate-mongering speeches in Delhi, she added, "This is not Delhi, will not tolerate slogans like "goli maro" in Kolkata. Those who raised slogans in Kolkata were arrested by Kolkata Police, so why nothing in Delhi? Delhi Govt is under Home Minister. From Army to CRPF everything was there, then why was nothing done? Union Home Minister Amit Shah should keep in mind it is because of CAA that so many people were killed in Delhi."

Amit Shah says 'won't stop unless all refugees are granted citizenship' in Kolkata rally

Abhishek Banerjee slams 'BJP's hatred & bigotry'

Earlier on Monday, Banerjee's nephew and Kolkata Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, that Shah must apologise for letting innocents die in Delhi violence than preaching in Bengal. He added that Bengal was better off without BJP's 'bigotry and hatred'. One week after riots flared in Delhi, addressing a pro-CAA in Shaheed Minar in West Bengal, Shah had accused opposition parties, including the TMC, of misguiding the refugees and minorities, saying that the Narendra Modi government will not stop until and unless all refugees in the country are granted citizenship under the CAA.

Amit Shah greeted with black flags by SFI in Kolkata; BJP to felicitate him for CAA

Black flags raised in Kolkata, 'Shoot traitors' slogans raised

Earlier in the day, as Shah landed in Kolkata, he was welcomed with Students' Federation of India (SFI) members raising black flags and black balloons near the airport. Slogans of 'Amit Shah, go back' are also heard being raised as police attempt to contain the protestors. Moreover, BJP workers in Kolkata were heard raising 'shoot traitors' slogans ahead of Shah's rally on Sunday - police have arrested 3 BJP workers for raising the slogans. Delhi riots which started as a stone-pelting incident between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups flared over three days claiming 45 lives as of date.

WATCH: 'Shoot Traitors' slogans raised at BJP march in Kolkata, before Shah's rally