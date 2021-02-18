NSUI Protests For Disha Ravi's Release In Toolkit Probe; Says Centre Flirting With Fascism

Congress student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) held a protest against the union government on Wednesday after the arrest of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with the Toolkit Case on February 13. The protest was headed by the president of the wing Neeraj Kundan. He said that Ravi was arrested without any transit warrant.

"The government is flirting with fascistic techniques to quell democratic protests in the country," Kundan said.

He further added, "Only four cases out of 191 sedition cases filed after this government came into power has been convicted. The government uses tough laws and misuses them to silence all dissenting voices."

Disha Ravi arrested

The Delhi police special cell had arrested activist Disha Ravi on February 13 in connection with the Toolkit case. Ravi had claimed that she had edited just two lines of the toolkit and said that she was influenced by the farmers' protests and thereby extended her support to them. She also argued that every party, including the BJP, had its own toolkit and that she was not aware of any large conspiracy behind the toolkit, breaking down in court.

On Wednesday, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi disapproved of her arrest and criticized the Centre while he was traveling Puducherry. He also asked the youngsters of the country to resist any attempt of gagging by the union government. This, however, comes amid WhatsApp chat screenshots of Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg making evident that the former was aware that their toolkit could land them in trouble. She warned Greta about the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and also asked her to hold off from saying anything while she consulted lawyers. Disha also assured Greta that they would keep her out of trouble.

What is the story behind the 'toolkit'?

Under its 'AskIndiaWhy' campaign, the pro-Khalistani group 'Poetic Justice Foundation' had created a toolkit which was shared by Thunberg, titled 'Global Farmers Strike- First Wave', which seems to have been in circulation since early January. It had encouraged people to organize solidarity protests either at or near Indian Embassies, local government offices, or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies. It also urged people to participate in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day - which had ended in violence - killing one farmer and injuring 510 police officers.

Later PFJ updated their 'toolkit' - which was again shared by Thunberg, aiming to get global attention on the ongoing farmers' protest urging people to tweet at PMO & Tomar, call or email govt representatives, sign online petitions, and on-ground action near the closest Indian Embassy, Media House, or your local Govt. office on 13th/14th February 2021. The updated 'toolkit' claimed that "India has a long history of human rights violations, violence, and a cruel indifference for its most vulnerable citizens." and states that, "It is paramount to put international pressure on India’s Government." It also removes the Republic Day plan from the AskIndiaWhy's 'prior actions' - the 'plan' has now been denounced by PFJ.

