IndiaWithArnab Petition Gets More Than 6 Lakh Signatures From 200+ Stated Geographies

As the nation continues to resound in support of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the petition #IndiaWithArnab has amassed more than 6 lakh signatories. People from all corners of the world have expressed solidarity with Arnab and continue to call out the Maharashtra Government's ongoing witch-hunt against Republic Media Network. Since his illegal arrest on November 4, 'Arnab' has been one of the top trends on Twitter India list with citizens tweeting their support and demanding his immediate release.

The number of signatories on the petition #IndiaWithArnab continues to rise exponentially as people from across the world jump in to extend solidarity and support with the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief. There are over 26,505 signatories on the petition, as of now, from the United States while 10825 signatories from the UK.

Apart from voicing their concern for Arnab through the petition, people across the country have also taken to the streets demanding his immediate release. From Guwahati to Jaipur and Lucknow to Mumbai, people have come together to protest against the Maharashtra Police's unjust arrest of Arnab. Protestors in Mumbai have also warned to gherao the Mantralaya, if Arnab is not released.

In the latest, a group of lawyers - the 'Lawyers For Just Society' - expressed their views in a stinging note, seeking that all cases involving Arnab Goswami be combined and transferred to the CBI. In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, President, Chief Minister, Maharashtra Human Rights Commission, Maharashta Governor, Home Minister, among others, the ‘Lawyers for Just Society’ raised several points in the continuous attack against Arnab Goswami. Starting by highlighting how Arnab Goswami had raised his voice against of lyching of sadhus in Palghar, and the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian, they questioned the Maharashtra government, pointing out Mumbai Police not registering an FIR in the SSR and Disha cases

Moreover, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court Gaurav Bhatia on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde urging him to take suo moto cognizance of "the blatant violation of basic human rights by Maharashtra Government and the Mumbai Police" during the illegal arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Bollywood actor Amrita Rao also extended solidarity with Arnab as he tweeted in his support on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Amrita Rao responded to a video posted by Republic’s Twitter handle, seeking support for the movement for the release of Arnab Goswmami. She expressed the emotions of numerous netizens by stating ‘India With Arnab Goswami’, ‘Arnab Life Under Threat’ and 'We Want Arnab Back’.

The petition #IndiaWithArnab is an appeal for support, a symbol of solidarity and a message on behalf of 130 crore Indians that they will come together and fight this brutal bludgeoning of the heart of our democracy, liberty and fundamental rights in an independent democratic Republic of India. This petition is a statement to every quarter of power that the people of India will not remain mute spectators to the breaking down of law and order, the high-handedness of a state machinery and the open physical assault on a citizen of India.