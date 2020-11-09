Tsunami Of Global Support For Arnab Goswami; 'Release Arnab' Protests & Chants Resound

Ever since Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was physically assaulted and illegally arrested from his Mumbai residence last Wednesday, massive support for him has been pouring in across India and the globe. Meanwhile, the petition for showing solidarity with Arnab and standing against the injustice is nearing 6 lakh signatories.

#IndiaWithArnab | 'NRIs with Arnab' their rallying cry as Indians in the US raise the pitch and chant as one in support of #ArnabGoswami; Hear their unyielding and unrelenting watchword; sign the petition at https://t.co/Y9zlarecVl & tune in - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/1NkJ6QEWyx — Republic (@republic) November 9, 2020

On Sunday, voices of NRIs from 12 countries across the world resounded against the atrocities post the shocking events of the morning, wherein Arnab Goswami was suddenly shifted to the Taloja jail, in an enclosed arrest van, making a terrifying and heartwrenching appeal.

Digital protest for Arnab Goswami

NRI Indians in New Jersey demand Arnab Goswami's release

In New Jersey, Federation of Indian Association (FIA), a group of Indian American Community demanded the immediate release of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Holding placard which says 'NRI for Arnab' and 'Indian Americans for Arnab', they raised their voice backing Arnab Goswami and Republic Media Network.

They condemned the action of the Chief Minister and the government of Maharashtra for taking such a "dictatorial action" against Arnab Goswami for personal vendetta. They have also written to the State Department to consider the rejection of visas of Maharashtra Chief Minister and anybody associated with the party "until they correct this action."

Meanwhile in India, Army veteran Maj Gen GD proclaimed that he will be visiting President Ram Nath Kovind - along with some former soldiers and citizens - to discuss the appalling situation since Arnab's arrest.

160 citizens including journalists, educators, armed forces veterans, govt officers, civil servants, philanthropists, authors, private professionals, entrepreneurs, doctors, public figures have penned a letter demanding the release of Arnab, terming his arrest an 'assault on India's democratic soul and destiny'.

#BREAKING on #IndiaWithArnab | 160 citizens including journalists, educators, armed forces veterans, govt officers, civil servants, philanthropists, authors, private professionals, entrepreneurs, doctors, public figures & lawyers demand immediate release of #ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/hoQxjqnGUo — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

Indians hit the streets for Arnab Goswami

Citizens across India, including several socio-political groups, have taken to the streets in Guwahati, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, supporting Arnab, raising slogans against the Maharashtra government.

Citizens in Hyderabad took out a peaceful candle march on Sunday morning, demanding Arnab's immediate release. Sitting with candles in hand, the citizens were seen holding posters with slogans such as 'Release Arnab Now' and 'Save Arnab, Save democracy.' The protests saw people from across age groups.

#IndiaWithArnab | Protesters in Bengaluru lend their support to Arnab Goswami with t-shirts; tell him 'we'll raise our voices for you'; Sign the petition at https://t.co/Y9zlarecVl and watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/Vc3ywrBd50 — Republic (@republic) November 9, 2020

'Arnab has always spoken in favour of the nation'

Coming out in support of Arnab Goswami over his illegal arrest by the Maharashtra Police, the members of the Poonch Press Club stood in solidarity. While protesting in a peaceful manner, a member of the club said, "We are doing this to protest against the Maharashtra Government which is suppressing the voice of the media. Arnab has always spoken in favour of the nation and the truth and still, he was picked up from his home in a horrific manner."

Citizens & journalists Condemn Arnab's arrest:

UNREAL. They will not rest till they have exhausted each and every section of the Indian Penal Code.https://t.co/bG90HO4Sc5 — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) November 4, 2020

#ArnabGoswami is being tortured in custody; he is being moved from one jail to another; he might get killed by mercenaries of the establishment. Bollywood movie? No, this is really happening to India's most popular TV news editor! Shame on those who are silent over this FASCISM. https://t.co/TQhlpCYqG3 — Aarti Tikoo Singh (@AartiTikoo) November 8, 2020

My bitterest debates with #ArnabGoswami have been on topics related to #Hindu faith & RSS. He has be a pucca secular. Does that mean I take this opportunity to put him down? No. #IStandWithArnab

Because it's a Question of #FreedomOfSpeech — Ratan Sharda ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@RatanSharda55) November 8, 2020

The people of India needs to fight for Arnab because no one else will take it from me. — Savio Rodrigues ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@PrinceArihan) November 8, 2020

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday issued a solidarity statement for freedom of speech and in support of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. The statement said that the recent assault on Arnab Goswami and his team and above all, freedom of the press is "reprehensible, unwarranted and worrisome."

Arnab Goswami in Taloja Jail

Arnab Goswami was on Sunday suddenly shifted to Taloja jail after four nights in judicial custody. "My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat", screamed Arnab Goswami from the van before a policeman blocked him from speaking.

After the Alibag CJM on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody, the Bombay HC on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab's arrest following which it was announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday. Shifting Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail wasn't intimated to Arnab Goswami's lawyers.

Senior Executive Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami’s statement

#IndiaWithArnab | Senior Executive Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami’s statement: With Arnab publicly disclosing threat to his life & atrocities faced in custody, law & order officers, the state & national machinery will be held responsible if any harm is inflicted upon my husband pic.twitter.com/OltU13IzOT — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

