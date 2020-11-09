Sr Adv Gaurav Bhatia Writes To CJI; Seeks Suo-moto SC Cognisance Of Arnab Goswami's Case

Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court Gaurav Bhatia on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde urging him to take suo moto cognizance of "the blatant violation of basic human rights by Maharashtra Government and the Mumbai Police" during the illegal arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

"A textbook case of malafide exercise of power"

"I write this letter to Your Lordship as an officer of this Hon'ble Court to highlight a case of gross human rights violation of Arnab Goswami, guaranteed to every citizen of the country under the Constitution of India especially Article 14, 1 9 and Article 21," the letter by Gaurav Bhatia reads. The letter further says that the arrest and detention of Arnab Goswami by the Maharashtra Government and Mumbai police are "patently unconstitutional, manifestly illegal and this is a textbook case of malafide exercise of power."

"Like any other citizen, he appealed to this Hon'ble Supreme Court to intervene and guard his basic human rights. The fact that he faces a serious and imminent threat to his life has compelled me to write this letter to Your Lordship," Bhatia's letter said.

"The Maharashtra Government and the Mumbai Police have been acting in a malafide, arbitrary and unconstitutional manner from the beginning. The citizens of the country are watching this and the arrest of a reputed journalist Arnab Goswami who is the Managing Director and Editor - In- Chief of the Republic Media Network is a direct assault on the Media, the fourth pillar of democracy," it added.

He said that the acts of the Maharashtra Government and the Mumbai Police are clearly in violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed to every citizen under the Constitution and hence, urged the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the blatant violation of basic human rights in the above case and "put a stop to this travesty of justice being inflicted by the Maharashtra Government and the Mumbai Police."

Arnab Goswami in Taloja Jail

This comes after Arnab Goswami was suddenly shifted to Taloja jail on Sunday after four nights in judicial custody. "My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat", screamed Arnab Goswami from the van before a policeman blocked him from speaking.

After the Alibag CJM on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody, the Bombay HC on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab's arrest following which it was announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday. Shifting Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail wasn't intimated to Arnab Goswami's lawyers.

Senior Executive Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami’s statement

#IndiaWithArnab | Senior Executive Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami’s statement: With Arnab publicly disclosing threat to his life & atrocities faced in custody, law & order officers, the state & national machinery will be held responsible if any harm is inflicted upon my husband pic.twitter.com/OltU13IzOT — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

