NationWithSachin Becomes 1 Of The Top Trends As Fans Throng To Stand With Master Blaster

#NationWithSachin has become one the top trends in India on Saturday as netizens stormed to Twitter to back Sachin Tendulkar after he faced outrage from certain quarters of social media for tweeting in support of India. Fans of the Master Blaster flocked to Twitter to express their support for the Master Blaster who has brought unparalleled glory for the nation during his legendary stint with the Indian cricket team. The enormous support of netizens for Sachin Tendulkar comes after the leaders of Youth Congress protested against Tendulkar's tweet against the meddling of foreign personalities in the ongoing farmers' stir.

#NationWithSachin becomes top trend

Truly appreciate Master Blaster call for safeguarding the unity and integrity of Bharat.#IStandWithSachin #NationWithSachin — Dr. Gaurav Amar Mishra (@gauravamarmisra) February 6, 2021

Nation with God Of Cricket#NationWithSachin pic.twitter.com/7X7h5wLnay — Kunwar Ashish Singh Sisodia (@AshishS03446714) February 6, 2021

Sachin's photo smeared with oil by Kerala Youth Congress

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's poster was smeared with black oil by members of Kerala's Youth Congress after he tweeted against the meddling of foreign personalities in the ongoing farmers' stir. The batting maestro has been subject to extensive criticism by several factions for calling out the propaganda by 'external forces'. Following Tendulkar, several members of the cricket fraternity had tweeted against the wading in of foreign personalities including pop-sensation Rihanna and environment activist Greta Thunberg.

Kerala: Members of Indian Youth Congress pour black oil on a cut-out of Sachin Tendulkar in Kochi, over his tweet on international personalities tweeting on #FarmLaws. pic.twitter.com/Vy2DYuDk15 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

Earlier in the day, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari also hit out at the former India cricketer and said that the government fielded people like Sachin Tendulkar to counter Greta Thunberg or Rihanna, adding that the farmers do not even know who these people are. Speaking to news agency ANI, Tiwari said, "Farmers do not understand Twitter. This Twitter politics has started recently and everyone is doing it. Farmers living in villages have no information about Twitter. They do not know anything about Greta Thunberg or that singer (Rihanna) and against them, you have fielded Sachin Tendulkar."

Sachin Tendulkar takes on Rihanna & co

On February 3, Tendulkar had tweeted that external forces can be spectators but not participants in India's internal affairs. His tweet came after Rihanna had shared a news story on the ongoing farmers' agitation in India and tweeted, "Why aren't we talking about this?" What followed was several personalities including Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris tweeting in support of the agitating farmers. In response, several cricketers and Bollywood personalities had tweeted against the meddling and called for unity in India, hoping for quick resolution of the ongoing impasse between the government and the farmers.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

