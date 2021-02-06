As #NationwithSachin Trends, Read 5 Moments When The Legend Wore Patriotism On His Sleeve

The fact that Sachin Tendulkar is among the select few to be awarded the Bharat Ratna is testimony of his contribution to India. The legendary crickter is currently under flak from a section for his cryptic objection to international celebrities like Rihanna highlighting the ongoing farmer protests against the Centre’s farm laws. As a group of Congress workers protested against him by smearing oil on his effigy, his fans came out in his support, trending #NationwithSachin on Twitter.

Sachin’s message on February 3 that India was together against the 'external forces' 'propaganda’, while urging Indians to be 'united' was not the first time that he has flaunted his love for the nation.

Here are 5 moments when Sachin displayed his patriotism:

1. Kisses Indian flag on helmet

Sachin Tendulkar ended with a record-breaking 100 centuries in international cricket. A highlight of his celebration was him kissing the Indian flag on his helmet. The point to note is that not all players put the tricolour on the helmet, but the fact the 'Master Blaster' did so and kissed it after his milestones showed how much it meant to him.

2. Bid goodbye with flag in hand

Sachin Tendulkar ended his One-Day and Test careers at his home city Mumbai's Wakhede Stadium. Be it when lifting the World Cup in 2007, or retiring from white-ball cricket, Sachin had the tricolour in his hand, as he was carried by his teammates during the victory lap.

3. Spots Indian map in nature

Sachin Tendulkar even spotted the shape of the Indian map in a picture of the island inlet of water in 2016. The Bharat Ratna exulted, ‘Saare jahan se achcha Hindustan hamara!’

During my drive on the island inlet of water appeared like the map of India.

Saare jahan se achcha Hindustan hamara! pic.twitter.com/EImPvmllLn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 30, 2016

4. Honours achievements of Defence Forces

In the wake of the Pulwama attacks, Sachin Tendulkar had joined hands with marathoners to raise Rs 15 lakh for the families of the martyrs. Later, as India retaliated with the Balakot airstrikes, the former Indian captain saluted the Indian Air Force, writing ‘Our niceness should never be comprehended as our weakness.’

Our niceness should never be comprehended as our weakness.

I salute the IAF, Jai Hind ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 26, 2019

5. Messages on days of national importance

Sachin Tendulkar always expresses his pride of being an Indian and has an inspiring message on days of national importance like Independence Day and Republic Day. An example of this was on Republic Day a few days ago, where he hoped that the ‘timeless principles’ on which the ‘great nation' stood continued to be 'our ever guiding light.' In his last I-Day message, he had a message for parents to motivate children to be ‘everyday heroes’ for the nation and drive it forward.

Wishing all of us a very happy #RepublicDay! May the timeless principles on which our great nation stands be our ever guiding light.



à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤•à¥‹ à¤—à¤£à¤¤à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚à¥¤

à¤‰à¤®à¥à¤®à¥€à¤¦ à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‚à¤‚ à¤œà¤¿à¤¨ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¸à¤¿à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤‚à¤¤à¥‹à¤‚ à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥‡ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤•à¥€ à¤¨à¥€à¤‚à¤µ à¤°à¤–à¥€ à¤—à¤ˆ à¤¹à¥ˆ, à¤µà¥‡ à¤¹à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¹à¤®à¥‡à¤¶à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥‡à¤°à¤¿à¤¤ à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¥‡ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡à¤‚à¥¤ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2021

Happy 74th #IndependenceDay to all Indians! ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³



Children are the future of India and they're the ones who will drive our nation forward.

Let’s be their 'Everyday Heroes' and create the right environment which keeps them positive. pic.twitter.com/5TON75A8NQ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

